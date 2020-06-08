1815 Kinneloa Canyon Road, Los Angeles County, CA 91107
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
doorman
Look no Further. This home Located in the prestigious Kinneloa Canyon Community. It has 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with huge lot. The interior and exterior of the property has been freshly painted and ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1815 Kinneloa Canyon Road have any available units?
1815 Kinneloa Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 1815 Kinneloa Canyon Road have?
Some of 1815 Kinneloa Canyon Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 Kinneloa Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Kinneloa Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.