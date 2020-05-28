All apartments in Los Angeles County
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:20 AM

16620 Eric Avenue

16620 Eric Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16620 Eric Avenue, Los Angeles County, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

granite counters
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
gym
Beautiful home in highly sought after neighborhood, located in close proximity to Cerritos College, 3 large bedrooms and a large bonus room, can be used as exercise/office or extra bedroom with a separate entrance. 3 full bathrooms. Ceramic tiled entryway, granite kitchen countertops, Central Air, recess lights. Private enclosed backyard to relax with two entrances.Belongs to ABC Unified School District. Conveniently close to Niemes Elementary School, Gahr High School and Cerritos College, Cerritos Mall, Cerritos Town Center, Cerritos Parks and close to 3 major freeways (605, 91 & 5).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16620 Eric Avenue have any available units?
16620 Eric Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
Is 16620 Eric Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16620 Eric Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16620 Eric Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16620 Eric Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 16620 Eric Avenue offer parking?
No, 16620 Eric Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 16620 Eric Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16620 Eric Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16620 Eric Avenue have a pool?
No, 16620 Eric Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16620 Eric Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16620 Eric Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16620 Eric Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16620 Eric Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16620 Eric Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16620 Eric Avenue has units with air conditioning.
