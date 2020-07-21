16323 Mountain Lane

Amenities

Spacious Four Bedroom Home with Detached Casita in Gated Community in Canyon Country - Gorgeous four bedroom executive home with detached casita in gated community in Canyon Country. A tiled entryway leads to the formal living room. The spacious kitchen features granite counter tops, recessed lighting, crown molding, stainless steel appliances, a large center island and has ceramic tile flooring. Kitchen appliances include: stove and dishwasher. The dining area has ceramic tile and extra kitchen cabinetry for extra storage and a built in study desk. The spacious family room opens to the kitchen and has recessed lighting, crown molding, a gas fireplace and a sliding glass door leading to a large private backyard with patio. There is a half bathroom downstairs. Three guest bedrooms. One of the guest bedrooms has an attached full bathroom. Two other guest bedrooms have a shared full bathroom. Spacious master bedroom with double door entry, two walk in closets and attached master bathroom. The master bathroom has double sinks, oval bathtub and separate shower. This home has a detached casita with full guest bathroom, use it as a bedroom, office, play room or game room.



* Tenants will need to obtain Renters Insurance. Proof of insurance will be needed at lease signing.



DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS PRIVATE PROPERTY - NO TRESPASSING



After viewing the property with our leasing agent, you may complete a rental application online at www.screm.com. Application fee of $40 per applicant.



Directions: From SCREM office turn right onto Valley Center Drive. Turn left onto Soledad. Continue to Sand Canyon and turn left. Turn left onto Vista Point Lane. Enter through gate and continue on Sherman Place. Turn right onto Mountain Lane.



Directions are for Drive-By purposes only and scheduled appointments



