All apartments in Los Angeles County
Find more places like 16323 Mountain Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles County, CA
/
16323 Mountain Lane
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

16323 Mountain Lane

16323 Mountain Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16323 Mountain Lane, Los Angeles County, CA 91387

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
Spacious Four Bedroom Home with Detached Casita in Gated Community in Canyon Country - Gorgeous four bedroom executive home with detached casita in gated community in Canyon Country. A tiled entryway leads to the formal living room. The spacious kitchen features granite counter tops, recessed lighting, crown molding, stainless steel appliances, a large center island and has ceramic tile flooring. Kitchen appliances include: stove and dishwasher. The dining area has ceramic tile and extra kitchen cabinetry for extra storage and a built in study desk. The spacious family room opens to the kitchen and has recessed lighting, crown molding, a gas fireplace and a sliding glass door leading to a large private backyard with patio. There is a half bathroom downstairs. Three guest bedrooms. One of the guest bedrooms has an attached full bathroom. Two other guest bedrooms have a shared full bathroom. Spacious master bedroom with double door entry, two walk in closets and attached master bathroom. The master bathroom has double sinks, oval bathtub and separate shower. This home has a detached casita with full guest bathroom, use it as a bedroom, office, play room or game room.

* Tenants will need to obtain Renters Insurance. Proof of insurance will be needed at lease signing.

DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS PRIVATE PROPERTY - NO TRESPASSING

After viewing the property with our leasing agent, you may complete a rental application online at www.screm.com. Application fee of $40 per applicant.

Directions: From SCREM office turn right onto Valley Center Drive. Turn left onto Soledad. Continue to Sand Canyon and turn left. Turn left onto Vista Point Lane. Enter through gate and continue on Sherman Place. Turn right onto Mountain Lane.

Directions are for Drive-By purposes only and scheduled appointments

DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS PRIVATE PROPERTY - NO TRESPASSING

(RLNE5612905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16323 Mountain Lane have any available units?
16323 Mountain Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 16323 Mountain Lane have?
Some of 16323 Mountain Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16323 Mountain Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16323 Mountain Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16323 Mountain Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16323 Mountain Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16323 Mountain Lane offer parking?
No, 16323 Mountain Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16323 Mountain Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16323 Mountain Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16323 Mountain Lane have a pool?
No, 16323 Mountain Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16323 Mountain Lane have accessible units?
No, 16323 Mountain Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16323 Mountain Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16323 Mountain Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16323 Mountain Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16323 Mountain Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves San Dimas Canyon
325 S San Dimas Canyon Rd
San Dimas, CA 91773
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Toluca Place
10231 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91602
The Enclave
13801 Paramount Blvd
Paramount, CA 90723
The Village
23700 Valle del Oro
Santa Clarita, CA 91321
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles County 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles County 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CASun Village, CACastaic, CAStevenson Ranch, CAPalmdale, CAAlhambra, CAMonterey Park, CA
San Gabriel, CASan Marino, CASan Pasqual, CATemple City, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CAAltadena, CAWestlake Village, CAMalibu, CAMoorpark, CAAgoura Hills, CAOak Park, CACalabasas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons