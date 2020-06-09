All apartments in Los Altos
Home
/
Los Altos, CA
/
77 Loucks Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

77 Loucks Avenue

77 Loucks Avenue · (408) 978-5466
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

77 Loucks Avenue, Los Altos, CA 94022
North Los Altos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 77 Loucks Avenue · Avail. now

$5,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1942 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$5750 - Fabulous 3/2.5 Los Altos Home near San Antonio and El Camino Real. - Cal West is proud to present this beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Los Altos! Easy access to Hwy 85, El Camino commute routs. This home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout with a flowing layout with a large yard. This home has been remodeled in 2008 with maple cabinets with granite countertops with recess lighting throughout. There are stainless steel appliances with a built-in microwave and a large refrigerator. The home has dual pane windows with a family room with french doors, with a separate dining room. Large beautiful backyard with Lemon, Peach and Grapefruit Tree's, with gardener included. The backyard also includes an expansive maintained deck in the backyard. This home also has a large 2 car garage with an attached half bath in the garage. There is a washer and dryer included in the unit. Tenant pays all utilities.

You simply must come and see this beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 bath home in the highly coveted quiet neighborhood. This home is completely renovated with some amazing features and amenities. This home is worth the wait.....

You can apply online to expedite the process. Due to COVID-19 shelter in place rules virtual showings are considered a suitable way to view the property. If you would like to apply online you can at calwestrents.com. If you need to see the property after applying please call us at 408-997-7100 x117. Please practice recommended social distancing requirements during your showing.

Lease Term: Minimum 1 year.
Application Fee: $35 per adult
Renters Liability Insurance Required
(Application Fees are non-refundable)
No Smoking/Small pet possible with approval
BRE #01428710

Avoid Scams! Deal Locally! Do Not wire money (Western Union, Money Gram), or rent a unit sight unseen.

(RLNE5547898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

