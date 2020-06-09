77 Loucks Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

$5750 - Fabulous 3/2.5 Los Altos Home near San Antonio and El Camino Real. - Cal West is proud to present this beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Los Altos! Easy access to Hwy 85, El Camino commute routs. This home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout with a flowing layout with a large yard. This home has been remodeled in 2008 with maple cabinets with granite countertops with recess lighting throughout. There are stainless steel appliances with a built-in microwave and a large refrigerator. The home has dual pane windows with a family room with french doors, with a separate dining room. Large beautiful backyard with Lemon, Peach and Grapefruit Tree's, with gardener included. The backyard also includes an expansive maintained deck in the backyard. This home also has a large 2 car garage with an attached half bath in the garage. There is a washer and dryer included in the unit. Tenant pays all utilities.



You simply must come and see this beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 bath home in the highly coveted quiet neighborhood. This home is completely renovated with some amazing features and amenities. This home is worth the wait.....



You can apply online to expedite the process. Due to COVID-19 shelter in place rules virtual showings are considered a suitable way to view the property. If you would like to apply online you can at calwestrents.com. If you need to see the property after applying please call us at 408-997-7100 x117. Please practice recommended social distancing requirements during your showing.



Lease Term: Minimum 1 year.

Application Fee: $35 per adult

Renters Liability Insurance Required

(Application Fees are non-refundable)

No Smoking/Small pet possible with approval

BRE #01428710



Avoid Scams! Deal Locally! Do Not wire money (Western Union, Money Gram), or rent a unit sight unseen.



(RLNE5547898)