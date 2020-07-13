/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:51 AM
117 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Los Altos, CA
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
21 Units Available
San Antonio
Avalon Towers on the Peninsula
2400 W El Camino Real, Los Altos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,590
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments with easy access to Route 101. Granite countertops and maple kitchen cabinetry. Hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Community garden, coffee bar, fire pit. Doorman and elevator.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
4 Units Available
North Los Altos
El Prado
666 South El Monte Avenue, Los Altos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,935
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in prestigious downtown Los Altos, El Prado Apartment Homes provides comfort, convenience and classic style to all who choose to call it home.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Los Altos
77 Loucks Avenue
77 Loucks Avenue, Los Altos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,550
1942 sqft
$5550 - Fabulous 3/2.5 Los Altos Home near San Antonio and El Camino Real. - Cal West is proud to present this beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Los Altos! Easy access to Hwy 85, El Camino commute routs.
Results within 1 mile of Los Altos
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
25 Units Available
San Antonio
Verve
1984 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,289
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,422
1254 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units available, all with spacious floor plans. Modern design with community game room, clubhouse, fitness center, conference center and resort-style swimming pool. Short-term leases also available.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
24 Units Available
Shoreline West
Avalon Mountain View
1600 Villa St, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,685
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,325
1056 sqft
Stylish updates with incredible views. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, extra storage, and patio or balconies. Outdoor pool, car wash area and a dog park on-site. Trash valet and carports available.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
72 Units Available
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,645
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,940
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,002
1174 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
23 Units Available
Miramonte-Springer
Elan Mountain View
1030 Castro Street #2110, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,791
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,053
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,111
1115 sqft
Located near Grant Park Plaza and Clarkwood Center, this community features on-site parking, concierge service, a courtyard and business center. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, patios/balconies and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
24 Units Available
De Anza
Cherryhill
902 W Remington Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,082
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,944
1088 sqft
Providing a large selection of floor plans, residents get to enjoy amenities like large closets, an onsite pool complete with cabanas, lighted tennis courts and updated kitchens.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
51 Units Available
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,857
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1073 sqft
All new apartments in the heart of Silicon Valley. Apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Short trip to the Stevens Creek Trail, which is great for walking, hiking and outdoor workouts.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
92 Units Available
Old Mountain View
Park Place
851 Church St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,086
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,789
990 sqft
Blocks from Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts and Eagle Park. Short drive to Rt. 85. Lush grounds, air-conditioning, granite counters. Pet friendly with 24-hour gym. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units available.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
9 Units Available
Shoreline West
Maplewood
1885 California St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,400
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
947 sqft
Situated on landscaped grounds in Downtown Mountain View. Convenient to Silicon Valley employment centers. Spacious studio and two-bedroom apartments featuring kitchens with maple cabinets, microwaves and dishwashers. Community offers two dog runs.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
90 Units Available
San Antonio
The Dean
458 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,079
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,515
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,518
1043 sqft
GIVE US A CALL SO YOU CAN GET UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE ON SELECT APARTMENTS Join us for a self-guided or virtual tour! Explore your new home from the comfort of your couch, or on a self-guided journey through our Neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
37 Units Available
Shoreline West
Montrose
1720 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,081
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,338
1164 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in Mountain View's Shoreline West neighborhood. State-of-the-art fitness center, landscaped pool and spa area, and welcoming clubhouse are wired with latest technology. Interiors feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
10 Units Available
Miramonte-Springer
Reserve at Mountain View
870 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,355
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
874 sqft
Easy access to 1010 and Stanford. Updated appliances, patio or balcony, and carport available. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, pool, playground and clubhouse. Dogs and cats welcomed. On-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Green Acres
Palo Alto Place
565 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,375
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,550
1419 sqft
Situated conveniently close to Stanford University, this Bay Area apartment complex features gourmet kitchens, private terraces, spacious ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Community benefits include 24-hour maintenance, online portal, clubhouse and pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
De Anza
Citra
745 S Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
944 sqft
Just a short drive to Caruth Plaza and even closer to Meadow Central Market, this luxury property offers a clubhouse, fitness center and climate-controlled wine cellar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
8 Units Available
Grant-Sylvan Park
Heatherstone
877 Heatherstone Way, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,576
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and pet-friendly. Amenities include internet access, hot tub, clubhouse and fully-equipped fitness center. Easy access to Caltrain. Short trip to downtown Mountain View, Silicon Valley and San Francisco Bay.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 8 at 02:10pm
2 Units Available
Old Mountain View
599 Castro
599 Castro Street, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,200
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1248 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 599 Castro in Mountain View. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Green Acres
Tan Plaza Continental
580 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,831
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,524
1702 sqft
Modern apartment homes with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Community highlights include bike storage, a barbecue area, and a gym. Close to US 101 and Stanford University.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
260 N Rengstorff Ave
260 North Rengstorff Avenue, Mountain View, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,195
1700 sqft
Available 08/25/20 Ranch Style 5BD /2BA HOME - Property Id: 317301 Ranch Style 5BD/ 2BAhome in Mountain View!! 1700 SqFt , 5,000 Lot size ! * Separate Family Room *Utility Room *Fire place in the Living Room (Wood Burning) *Dishwasher *Master
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
San Antonio
255 S. Rengstorff - 173
255 South Rengstorff Avenue, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
933 sqft
Condo Next To Rengstorff Park - This condominium has a spacious patio area with two sliding glass doors. There is ample closet space in this unit. The bathroom has a separate shower and bathtub rather than a "combo".
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
San Antonio
550 Ortega Ave APT A106
550 Ortega Avenue, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1105 sqft
First Floor Condo With Patio and Walking Distance to Shops! - Enjoy the benefits of condo living in this large 2BR/2Bath home boasting newer appliances, solid flooring throughout, fireplace and in-unit laundry! This unit offers the convenience of
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Miramonte-Springer
1835 Ednamary Way Unit C
1835 Ednamary Way, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
750 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) SPECIAL PROMOTION: Hurry!!! Sign the lease on or before July 31st to avail the $1000 move in discount in your first full month's rent!!! Call us now at 408-780-2691
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Charleston Meadow
4149 El Camino Way
4149 El Camino Way, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1400 sqft
To schedule a showing or for more information call Jennifer at 203-274-0225 This amazing top floor penthouse condo is perfect for a family and young professionals! The condo features 2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms w/ a unique spiral staircase leading to
Similar Pages
Los Altos 1 BedroomsLos Altos 2 BedroomsLos Altos 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLos Altos 3 BedroomsLos Altos Apartments with Balcony
Los Altos Apartments with GarageLos Altos Apartments with GymLos Altos Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLos Altos Apartments with ParkingLos Altos Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Redwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CABrentwood, CAGilroy, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAMarina, CAMorgan Hill, CA