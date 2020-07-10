/
apartments with washer dryer
168 Apartments for rent in Los Altos, CA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
20 Units Available
San Antonio
Avalon Towers on the Peninsula
2400 W El Camino Real, Los Altos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,590
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments with easy access to Route 101. Granite countertops and maple kitchen cabinetry. Hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Community garden, coffee bar, fire pit. Doorman and elevator.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Los Altos
77 Loucks Avenue
77 Loucks Avenue, Los Altos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,550
1942 sqft
$5550 - Fabulous 3/2.5 Los Altos Home near San Antonio and El Camino Real. - Cal West is proud to present this beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Los Altos! Easy access to Hwy 85, El Camino commute routs.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
North Los Altos
130 S Avalon Dr
130 South Avalon Drive, Los Altos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
1780 sqft
This Home has it ALL! Expansive living areas with vaulted ceilings, Gas Fireplace, Crown Molding, newer Windows. Located in a GREAT neighborhood with some the best Schools in the area.
Results within 1 mile of Los Altos
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
10 Units Available
Shoreline West
Maplewood
1885 California St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,095
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
947 sqft
Situated on landscaped grounds in Downtown Mountain View. Convenient to Silicon Valley employment centers. Spacious studio and two-bedroom apartments featuring kitchens with maple cabinets, microwaves and dishwashers. Community offers two dog runs.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
25 Units Available
Miramonte-Springer
Elan Mountain View
1030 Castro Street #2110, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,791
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,118
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,085
1115 sqft
Located near Grant Park Plaza and Clarkwood Center, this community features on-site parking, concierge service, a courtyard and business center. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, patios/balconies and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
90 Units Available
San Antonio
The Dean
458 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,079
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,515
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,518
1043 sqft
GIVE US A CALL SO YOU CAN GET UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE ON SELECT APARTMENTS Join us for a self-guided or virtual tour! Explore your new home from the comfort of your couch, or on a self-guided journey through our Neighborhood.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
74 Units Available
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,655
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,955
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,922
1148 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
40 Units Available
Shoreline West
Montrose
1720 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,858
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,338
1164 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in Mountain View's Shoreline West neighborhood. State-of-the-art fitness center, landscaped pool and spa area, and welcoming clubhouse are wired with latest technology. Interiors feature stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
50 Units Available
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,857
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1073 sqft
All new apartments in the heart of Silicon Valley. Apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Short trip to the Stevens Creek Trail, which is great for walking, hiking and outdoor workouts.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
97 Units Available
Old Mountain View
Park Place
851 Church St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,086
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,792
990 sqft
Blocks from Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts and Eagle Park. Short drive to Rt. 85. Lush grounds, air-conditioning, granite counters. Pet friendly with 24-hour gym. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units available.
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
9 Units Available
Miramonte-Springer
Reserve at Mountain View
870 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,455
874 sqft
Easy access to 1010 and Stanford. Updated appliances, patio or balcony, and carport available. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, pool, playground and clubhouse. Dogs and cats welcomed. On-site laundry.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
4 Units Available
Green Acres
Palo Alto Place
565 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,400
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,550
1419 sqft
Situated conveniently close to Stanford University, this Bay Area apartment complex features gourmet kitchens, private terraces, spacious ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Community benefits include 24-hour maintenance, online portal, clubhouse and pool.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
10 Units Available
De Anza
Citra
745 S Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
944 sqft
Just a short drive to Caruth Plaza and even closer to Meadow Central Market, this luxury property offers a clubhouse, fitness center and climate-controlled wine cellar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
8 Units Available
Grant-Sylvan Park
Heatherstone
877 Heatherstone Way, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,576
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and pet-friendly. Amenities include internet access, hot tub, clubhouse and fully-equipped fitness center. Easy access to Caltrain. Short trip to downtown Mountain View, Silicon Valley and San Francisco Bay.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
26 Units Available
Shoreline West
Avalon Mountain View
1600 Villa St, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,685
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,325
1056 sqft
Stylish updates with incredible views. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, extra storage, and patio or balconies. Outdoor pool, car wash area and a dog park on-site. Trash valet and carports available.
Last updated July 8 at 02:10pm
2 Units Available
Old Mountain View
599 Castro
599 Castro Street, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,200
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1248 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 599 Castro in Mountain View. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
9 Units Available
Green Acres
Tan Plaza Continental
580 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,831
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,524
1702 sqft
Modern apartment homes with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Community highlights include bike storage, a barbecue area, and a gym. Close to US 101 and Stanford University.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Charleston Meadow
496 West Charleston Road Unit 101
496 West Charleston Road, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
No Pets Allowed (RLNE5889694)
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Miramonte-Springer
1835 Ednamary Way Unit C
1835 Ednamary Way, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
750 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing! Fantastic, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment property rental in the Very Walkable and Very Bikeable
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
10161 Prado Vista Avenue
10161 Prado Vista Avenue, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1584 sqft
Find Tranquility in this Cupertino Single Family Home for Rent! - Step inside this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home in the heart of Silicon Valley. Lush landscaping greets you in the front yard.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Green Acres
4250 Pomona Ave.
4250 Pomona Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,750
3140 sqft
Fantastic from the minute you come to the curb: this is a clean, stylish, modern design with a sweeping open floor plan and space for everything! - From the front door you can enter the lovely living room, with a large fireplace or move through the
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
227 Sierra Vista
227 Sierra Vista Avenue, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1364 sqft
Mountain View Townhouse-2 bedroom 2.5 bath. $4400 - MOUNTAIN VIEW - Townhouse Located at:227 Sierra Vista, Mountain View, CA 94043 Nice townhome with 1 large master suite with lots of closet space.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Green Acres
680 Arastradero Rd.
680 Arastradero Road, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,495
2398 sqft
Spacious, updated. Walk to the best Palo Alto schools, easy commute, close to Facebook, Google, shopping - Beautiful 3 bedroom home plus an office, with all hardwood floors, open floor plan.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Shoreline West
338 Mariposa Avenue Unit 4
338 Mariposa Ave, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
550 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
