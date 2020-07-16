/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:50 AM
144 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Los Altos Hills, CA
26461 Taaffe RD
26461 Taaffe Road, Los Altos Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,599
512 sqft
Checkout, If YOU are looking for PEACEFUL Living, this unique country setting could be your choice! * UPDATED Master Bedroom w/Fully REMODELED Bath * PRIVATE ENTRANCE * Spectacular VIEWS * NEW Kitchen w/Granite countertops and Cherry wood
Results within 1 mile of Los Altos Hills
North Los Altos
El Prado
666 South El Monte Avenue, Los Altos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,935
820 sqft
Located in prestigious downtown Los Altos, El Prado Apartment Homes provides comfort, convenience and classic style to all who choose to call it home.
Results within 5 miles of Los Altos Hills
Moffett-Whisman
Central Park At Whisman Station
100 N Whisman Rd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
696 sqft
Great location, near parks, schools, shopping and public transportation. One-, two- and three-bedroom units in low-rise buildings, all with in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets and carports. Facilities include a pool, gym and hot tub.
Grant-Sylvan Park
Americana
707 Continental Cir, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,248
702 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Ample community amenities, including a pool, media room, and clubhouse. Near shops and restaurants on El Camino Real. Near Highway 85.
San Antonio
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,455
772 sqft
Located along Highway 82 and close to N San Antonio Road. Luxury apartments with hardwood flooring, designer kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Pool, pool table, gym and garage available to residents.
Shoreline West
Montrose
1720 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,081
769 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in Mountain View's Shoreline West neighborhood. State-of-the-art fitness center, landscaped pool and spa area, and welcoming clubhouse are wired with latest technology. Interiors feature stainless steel appliances.
Old Mountain View
Madera
455 W Evelyn Ave, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,227
859 sqft
Madera sits in the heart of the beautiful Mountain View neighborhood, close to VTA stops and transit. Each unit offers stainless steel appliances, ranges and hardwood floors. This is a pet-friendly community.
City Center
CUPERTINO PARK CENTER
20380 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,972
976 sqft
Modern building in the heart of Cupertino, within walking distance of shopping, schools and parks. Smoke-free one- and two-bedroom units, all with large patios or balconies, walk-in closets and extra storage. Garage, pool and gym.
Moffett-Whisman
Village Lake
777 W Middlefield Rd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
667 sqft
Communal amenities include ping pong room, sauna, fitness center and pool. Homes feature ceiling fans, dishwasher and renovated interiors. Located just minutes from shopping and dining options.
San Antonio
El Portal
2065 California Street, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,645
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at El Portal in Mountain View. View photos, descriptions and more!
San Antonio
Verve
1984 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,289
926 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units available, all with spacious floor plans. Modern design with community game room, clubhouse, fitness center, conference center and resort-style swimming pool. Short-term leases also available.
San Antonio
Birch Creek
575 S Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,499
675 sqft
Birch Creek apartments offer numerous amenities and stylish apartments in Mountain View.
De Anza
Citra
745 S Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
679 sqft
Just a short drive to Caruth Plaza and even closer to Meadow Central Market, this luxury property offers a clubhouse, fitness center and climate-controlled wine cellar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Midtown Palo Alto
Southwood
2850 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,911
750 sqft
Near Stanford University, within walking distance of parks, shopping and public transportation. Newly-renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, patio/balconies and walk-in-closets. Pool, tennis court and clubhouse. Small pets welcome with fee.
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,920
712 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
Moffett-Whisman
eaves Mountain View at Middlefield
555 W Middlefield Rd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,410
684 sqft
Modern community minutes from Whisman School Park. Near highways 101 and 280. On-site amenities include a courtyard, pool, tennis court and grill area. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Old Mountain View
eaves Creekside
151 Calderon Ave, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,191
567 sqft
Minutes from Central Expressway and Route 85. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. On-site volleyball court, clubhouse, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Game room available. Pet-friendly.
San Antonio
Avalon Towers on the Peninsula
2400 W El Camino Real, Los Altos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,350
840 sqft
Bright apartments with easy access to Route 101. Granite countertops and maple kitchen cabinetry. Hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Community garden, coffee bar, fire pit. Doorman and elevator.
Shoreline West
Avalon Mountain View
1600 Villa St, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
701 sqft
Stylish updates with incredible views. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, extra storage, and patio or balconies. Outdoor pool, car wash area and a dog park on-site. Trash valet and carports available.
Washington
Shadowbrook Apartments
235 Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,641
683 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley and a short bike ride to the Caltrain line and the Valley Transportation Authority.
Homestead Road
Markham Apartments
20800 Homestead Rd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,388
744 sqft
Bright apartments located near I-280 and Homestead Square Shopping Center. Community garden and swimming pool. Tenants have access to car charging station. Units feature air conditioning, private laundry, granite countertops, and large windows.
Old Mountain View
Park Place
851 Church St, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,086
715 sqft
Blocks from Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts and Eagle Park. Short drive to Rt. 85. Lush grounds, air-conditioning, granite counters. Pet friendly with 24-hour gym. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units available.
Miramonte-Springer
Elan Mountain View
1030 Castro Street #2110, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,016
797 sqft
Located near Grant Park Plaza and Clarkwood Center, this community features on-site parking, concierge service, a courtyard and business center. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, patios/balconies and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Moffett-Whisman
Revela
200 Infinity Way, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,705
593 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
