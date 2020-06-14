/
1 bedroom apartments
130 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Palo Alto, CA
Verified
1 of 17
East Palo Alto
East Palo Alto
11 Units Available
Woodland Park
5 Newell Road, East Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
387 sqft
Great location halfway between San Francisco and San Jose. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, duplexes and single-family homes. Community has controlled access, playground, 15 swimming pools and is pet-friendly.
1 of 13
4 Corners
4 Corners
1 Unit Available
731 Weeks St
731 Weeks Street, East Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,080
700 sqft
PERFECTLY LOCATED COZY COTTAGE IN MAJOR TECH AREA - This well appointed and fully furnished cottage awaits you-consider private parking for one car, enclosed back yard, small storage space in back yard, additional storage in attic, everything here...
1 of 16
East Palo Alto
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
829 Donohoe St
829 Donohoe Street, East Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1950 sqft
One bedroom available in a Stylish & spacious three-story, 4 bedroom home located in East Palo Alto. It is an en suite with tons of storage space and as big as a studio apartment and has a lot of privacy because its the only room on that floor.
Results within 1 mile of East Palo Alto
Verified
1 of 22
Midtown Palo Alto
$
Midtown Palo Alto
43 Units Available
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,736
669 sqft
Recently refurbished apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and private balconies. Next to Greer Park, with access to the 402 and 101 freeways. Downtown Palo Alto and Stanford Shopping Center offer plenty of shopping options.
1 of 6
Community Center
Community Center
1 Unit Available
722 Channing AVE
722 Channing Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
600 sqft
1BR apt close-in to downtown PA.Updated Kitchen, Hardwood floors. Open, light, and quiet $2,795/ mo plus separate storage room.
Results within 5 miles of East Palo Alto
Verified
1 of 20
San Antonio
$
San Antonio
18 Units Available
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
772 sqft
Located along Highway 82 and close to N San Antonio Road. Luxury apartments with hardwood flooring, designer kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Pool, pool table, gym and garage available to residents.
Verified
1 of 52
Centennial
$
Centennial
19 Units Available
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,810
831 sqft
A modern community at the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, near area shopping, dining, and the tech giants. On-site amenities include a club-style fitness center, roof deck area, and a business center.
Verified
1 of 22
Redwood Oaks
$
Redwood Oaks
14 Units Available
707 Leahy Apartments
707 Leahy St, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,005
638 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with big patios, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Washer/dryer in unit. Located close to Stanford Shopping Center and Hillsdale Mall. Community has underground parking and a saline swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 29
San Antonio
$
San Antonio
21 Units Available
Verve
1984 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,358
898 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units available, all with spacious floor plans. Modern design with community game room, clubhouse, fitness center, conference center and resort-style swimming pool. Short-term leases also available.
Verified
1 of 12
Midtown Palo Alto
$
Midtown Palo Alto
8 Units Available
Southwood
2850 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,004
750 sqft
Near Stanford University, within walking distance of parks, shopping and public transportation. Newly-renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, patio/balconies and walk-in-closets. Pool, tennis court and clubhouse. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified
1 of 19
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
$
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
67 Units Available
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,025
708 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
Verified
1 of 28
Shoreline West
Shoreline West
23 Units Available
Avalon Mountain View
1600 Villa St, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,913
701 sqft
Stylish updates with incredible views. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, extra storage, and patio or balconies. Outdoor pool, car wash area and a dog park on-site. Trash valet and carports available.
Verified
1 of 69
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
44 Units Available
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,138
683 sqft
All new apartments in the heart of Silicon Valley. Apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Short trip to the Stevens Creek Trail, which is great for walking, hiking and outdoor workouts.
Verified
1 of 15
Staumbaugh-Heller
$
Staumbaugh-Heller
69 Units Available
Franklin 299
299 Franklin St, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,175
774 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a grill, media room, car charging and concierge service. Near Downtown Redwood City. Easy access to the bullet train.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
25 Units Available
Novo
2270 El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,867
755 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Novo is truly setting the bar for Mountain View living.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,437
752 sqft
Fabulous resort-style community near Highway 101. Many apartment updates including stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. A fire pit, dog park and courtyard are available.
Verified
1 of 40
San Antonio
San Antonio
11 Units Available
Avalon Towers on the Peninsula
2400 W El Camino Real, Los Altos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,649
840 sqft
Bright apartments with easy access to Route 101. Granite countertops and maple kitchen cabinetry. Hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Community garden, coffee bar, fire pit. Doorman and elevator.
Verified
1 of 32
Shoreline West
$
Shoreline West
35 Units Available
Montrose
1720 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,083
769 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in Mountain View's Shoreline West neighborhood. State-of-the-art fitness center, landscaped pool and spa area, and welcoming clubhouse are wired with latest technology. Interiors feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 13
Friendly Acres
Friendly Acres
8 Units Available
Avenue Two
1107 2nd Ave, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,452
695 sqft
Upscale building with access to 101 freeway. Community amenities include media room, 24-hour gym, game room, clubhouse, pool, parking and pool table. Recently renovated units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 36
San Antonio
$
San Antonio
184 Units Available
The Dean
458 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,751
748 sqft
Join us for a self-guided or virtual tour! Explore your new home from the comfort of your couch, or on a self-guided journey through our Neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 14
University South
$
University South
Contact for Availability
The Marc Palo Alto
501 Forest Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,499
675 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 13
Moffett-Whisman
Moffett-Whisman
17 Units Available
Village Lake
777 W Middlefield Rd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,245
667 sqft
Communal amenities include ping pong room, sauna, fitness center and pool. Homes feature ceiling fans, dishwasher and renovated interiors. Located just minutes from shopping and dining options.
Verified
1 of 16
South of Midtown
South of Midtown
33 Units Available
Stanford Villa
3375 Alma St, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,505
695 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments feature fully appointed kitchens, spacious floor plans and all white appliances. Community has a fitness center, sauna, three swimming pools and laundry on-site.
Verified
1 of 45
Downtown Menlo Park
Downtown Menlo Park
16 Units Available
Six50 Live
650 Live Oak Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,330
591 sqft
Welcome Home to Six50Live! DOWNTOWN LUXURY LIVING With premium finishes and well-designed living spaces, every residence at Six50Live delivers unparalleled luxury and comfort to compliment your active life.
