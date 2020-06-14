/
1 bedroom apartments
195 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newark, CA
Newark
18 Units Available
Sycamore Bay
37171 Sycamore St, Newark, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,266
687 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Internet access and private alarm system. Community benefits include clubhouse, pool table and car wash area. Pet-friendly, and close to Ash Street Park.
Newark
3 Units Available
Sycamore Square
36777 Sycamore St, Newark, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
700 sqft
Excellent location in Newark, close to busy Thornton Ave. Residents enjoy in-unit bathtubs, microwave and range. Community offers BBQ area, gated access and one assigned parking space.
Results within 1 mile of Newark
Baylands
14 Units Available
Archstone Fremont Center
39410 Civic Center Dr, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,272
869 sqft
Stunning, mid-rise community near Fremont Hub and Fremont Plaza. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, business center, pool, media room and internet cafe. Green community. Garage available. Pet-friendly.
Ardenwood
12 Units Available
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
548 sqft
On Paseo Padre Parkway just minutes from I-880. All-electric kitchens, built-in fireplaces, and washers and dryers inside the units. Huge bedrooms, and water, garbage, and sewage are included.
Sundale
8 Units Available
Sundale North Apartments
39900 Blacow Rd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
585 sqft
Sundale North and South...the place to live for commuter convenience and comfort. This garden style community has four sparkling pools, two BBQ areas, dry saunas, and a beautiful clubhouse for private parties.
Cabrillo
10 Units Available
Countrywood
4555 Thornton Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,224
670 sqft
Situated in a tranquil, park-like setting, Countrywood Apartment Homes offers you the relaxation you crave and the variety of choices you deserve.
Cabrillo
6 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
35995 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,094
572 sqft
A two-story community with a beautiful courtyard, resort-like pool and greenspace. Smoke-free. Apartments feature updated appliances and a patio or balcony. Onsite carports, gym and grill area. Near the high school.
Northgate
20 Units Available
Northgate Savoy
34077 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
682 sqft
Located close to Northgate Community Park, shopping and schools. Units come with vertical blinds, ceiling fans and cable hookups. Community includes on-site laundry, parking and pool.
Centerville
5 Units Available
Metro Fremont
4444 Hansen Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
676 sqft
Located where the East Bay meets the Silicon Valley, Metro Fremont apartments is a commuter’s haven. Our newly renovated community with one and two-bedroom floorplans is the perfect place to call home.
6 Units Available
Casa Serena
36000 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
610 sqft
At Casa Serena, our floor plans are designed with you in mind and offer the flexibility you need to make the most out of your new home. From studios to one and two-bedroom apartments, you will find the home that's "just right" for you.
Glenmoor
1 Unit Available
4593 Mildred Dr
4593 Mildred Dr, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
286 sqft
Brand New Charming Studio in Fremont! - New Updated Studio in a desirable area of Fremont *New Paint *New Flooring *Heating & AC *Newly remodeled Kitchen *Spacious Landscaped Backyard Sorry No Pets.
Results within 5 miles of Newark
Centerville
17 Units Available
Artist Walk
3888 Artist Walk Common, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,415
681 sqft
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice. Our leasing office is not open to residents or the public.
Central-Downtown Fremont
39 Units Available
Waterstone at Fremont
39600 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
700 sqft
Waterstone at Fremont offers one and two-bedroom apartments that come with amenities like garbage disposals, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community offers 24-hour maintenance and is pet-friendly.
31 Units Available
The Union Flats
34588 11th St, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,210
651 sqft
Brand-new apartments with ultra-modern architecture. Complex has one- and two-bedroom apartments and work/live lofts. Community features a pool and sundeck. Close to the Union City Transit Center and Mission Boulevard.
Central-Downtown Fremont
13 Units Available
Estates at Park Place
3400 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,315
755 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom luxury apartments feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and crown molding. There's also a 24-hour fitness center, movie theatre and refreshment bar. Located close to BART stops.
Cherry-Guardino
16 Units Available
Alborada Apartments
1001 Beethoven Cmn, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
788 sqft
Minutes away from Lake Elizabeth, in central Fremont. All units feature wood fireplaces, laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage room. Pet friendly community close to interstate highways for easy access to Bay Area.
8 Units Available
Parkside
1501 Decoto Rd, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,953
600 sqft
Near Highway 880 and 680. This smoke-free community is near Fremont Hub Shopping Center. On-site amenities include a pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances provided.
10 Units Available
Skylark
34655 Skylark Dr, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,105
716 sqft
Prime location close to the Quarry Lakes Recreational Area, I-880, and I-680. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, private patio/balcony, and large walk-in closets. Enjoy the swimming pool, playground, fire pit, and hot tub.
25 Units Available
Avalon Union City
24 Union Sq, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,178
851 sqft
Large modern apartments just steps from shopping and dining. Near Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has elevators and garage parking. Bike storage on site.
East Industrial
17 Units Available
eaves Fremont
231 Woodcreek Cmn, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,163
701 sqft
Modern units have dishwashers, garbage disposal and ceiling fans. In-unit laundry makes apartment life more convenient. Amenities include a playground and a gym. Easy freeway access provided.
Central-Downtown Fremont
11 Units Available
Avalon Fremont
39939 Stevenson Cmn, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,639
773 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans and fireplaces. Cats and dogs allowed. Hang out in the inviting lobby or clubhouse. The nearby Fremont BART station makes it easy to get around.
Cherry-Guardino
24 Units Available
The Asher
1031 Walnut Avenue, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
817 sqft
Timeless style meets refreshingly approachable living at The Asher—the first of its kind in Fremont.
9 Units Available
Mission Sierra Apartment Homes
34864 Mission Blvd, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,022
615 sqft
These apartment cottages boast balconies overlooking courtyards, large closets and extra storage. A gym, pool and covered parking are on site. BART access is nearby, and Highway 880 provides direct access to San Francisco.
Parkmont
40 Units Available
Creekside Village
2999 Sequoia Ter, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
680 sqft
Steps from Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area, a relaxing retreat in the middle of the Bay Area. Stylish interiors with raised panel cabinetry and designer lighting. Parking, gym, club and pool available to residents.
