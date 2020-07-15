/
los altos hills
212 Apartments for rent in Los Altos Hills, CA📍
1 Unit Available
27400 Elena RD
27400 Elena Road, Los Altos Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$8,999
3825 sqft
READY 2 MOVE-IN to prestigious PALO ALTO SCHOOLS ( Nixon ES, Terman MS & Gunn HS ) Los Altos hills privileges with PALO ALTO SCHOOLS *CHECK out iGUIDE TOUR for 360-degree view of this Magnificent one of a kind Magnificent HOME with 5 BED & 4.
1 Unit Available
26461 Taaffe RD
26461 Taaffe Road, Los Altos Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,599
512 sqft
Checkout, If YOU are looking for PEACEFUL Living, this unique country setting could be your choice! * UPDATED Master Bedroom w/Fully REMODELED Bath * PRIVATE ENTRANCE * Spectacular VIEWS * NEW Kitchen w/Granite countertops and Cherry wood
1 Unit Available
25320 La Loma DR
25320 La Loma Drive, Los Altos Hills, CA
6 Bedrooms
$19,000
4469 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease one of the most prestigious luxury homes with Classic Design and Extended Family Quarters in Los Altos Hills, last remodeled in 2015.
Results within 1 mile of Los Altos Hills
3 Units Available
North Los Altos
El Prado
666 South El Monte Avenue, Los Altos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,935
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in prestigious downtown Los Altos, El Prado Apartment Homes provides comfort, convenience and classic style to all who choose to call it home.
1 Unit Available
Country Club
630 Nandell Ln
630 Nandell Lane, Loyola, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3108 sqft
Fabulous vintage ranch house. 4 nice size bedrooms. One at the far right end of the house, would be perfect as a guest room or a nanny room. Kitchen features a beautiful gas range, plenty of cabinets and an open eating area.
1 Unit Available
Green Acres
4250 Pomona Ave.
4250 Pomona Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,750
3140 sqft
Fantastic from the minute you come to the curb: this is a clean, stylish, modern design with a sweeping open floor plan and space for everything! - From the front door you can enter the lovely living room, with a large fireplace or move through the
1 Unit Available
Country Club
922 Lundy Ln
922 Lundy Lane, Loyola, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4625 sqft
This gorgeous Los Altos estate offers more than 4,600 square feet of luxury living on over half of an acre of land in an exceptional neighborhood. The estate lives as a 5-bedroom, 3.
1 Unit Available
Green Acres
680 Arastradero Rd.
680 Arastradero Road, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,495
2398 sqft
Spacious, updated. Walk to the best Palo Alto schools, easy commute, close to Facebook, Google, shopping - Beautiful 3 bedroom home plus an office, with all hardwood floors, open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
Esther Clark Park
4198 Oak Hill Ave
4198 Oak Hill Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
6 Bedrooms
$7,900
3064 sqft
Country Living has never been closer. Huge home located on just under an Acre.Just off Foot Hill Expressway. Just minutes to Restaurants, Parks and Shopping. As well as some of the Best Schools in the area.
1 Unit Available
North Los Altos
150 W. Edith Ave. #42
150 West Edith Avenue, Los Altos, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1143 sqft
Heart of downtown Los Altos, walk to everything, in a quiet top floor location. - Super convenient location, in the heart of downtown.....but out of the business district, so very quiet and peaceful.
Results within 5 miles of Los Altos Hills
24 Units Available
Moffett-Whisman
Revela
200 Infinity Way, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,736
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,705
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,768
1017 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
37 Units Available
Shoreline West
Montrose
1720 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,081
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,338
1164 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in Mountain View's Shoreline West neighborhood. State-of-the-art fitness center, landscaped pool and spa area, and welcoming clubhouse are wired with latest technology. Interiors feature stainless steel appliances.
93 Units Available
Old Mountain View
Park Place
851 Church St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,086
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,789
990 sqft
Blocks from Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts and Eagle Park. Short drive to Rt. 85. Lush grounds, air-conditioning, granite counters. Pet friendly with 24-hour gym. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units available.
26 Units Available
Old Mountain View
Madera
455 W Evelyn Ave, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,227
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,177
1198 sqft
Madera sits in the heart of the beautiful Mountain View neighborhood, close to VTA stops and transit. Each unit offers stainless steel appliances, ranges and hardwood floors. This is a pet-friendly community.
9 Units Available
Midtown Palo Alto
Wellsbury
3085 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
910 sqft
This recently remodeled series of units boasts a comfortable air for relaxing. Apartments feature spacious, open floor plans, large closets, extra storage and new carpet.
16 Units Available
City Center
Cupertino City Center
20350 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,136
954 sqft
Elegant, upscale high rise in downtown Cupertino. Excellent views of nearby parks with mountains in the background. Close to I-280 and Rt. 85. Walk-in closets, granite counters, in-unit laundry and community hot tub.
34 Units Available
Washington
Shadowbrook Apartments
235 Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,641
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,124
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,828
1300 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley and a short bike ride to the Caltrain line and the Valley Transportation Authority.
14 Units Available
City Center
CUPERTINO PARK CENTER
20380 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,972
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,746
1240 sqft
Modern building in the heart of Cupertino, within walking distance of shopping, schools and parks. Smoke-free one- and two-bedroom units, all with large patios or balconies, walk-in closets and extra storage. Garage, pool and gym.
47 Units Available
Midtown Palo Alto
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,462
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,326
1347 sqft
Recently refurbished apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and private balconies. Next to Greer Park, with access to the 402 and 101 freeways. Downtown Palo Alto and Stanford Shopping Center offer plenty of shopping options.
23 Units Available
De Anza
Cherryhill
902 W Remington Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,076
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,338
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,097
1088 sqft
Providing a large selection of floor plans, residents get to enjoy amenities like large closets, an onsite pool complete with cabanas, lighted tennis courts and updated kitchens.
15 Units Available
Moffett-Whisman
Village Lake
777 W Middlefield Rd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
980 sqft
Communal amenities include ping pong room, sauna, fitness center and pool. Homes feature ceiling fans, dishwasher and renovated interiors. Located just minutes from shopping and dining options.
48 Units Available
Grant-Sylvan Park
Americana
707 Continental Cir, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,248
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,618
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,911
1269 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Ample community amenities, including a pool, media room, and clubhouse. Near shops and restaurants on El Camino Real. Near Highway 85.
Contact for Availability
University South
The Marc Palo Alto
501 Forest Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This prestigious downtown community is located near popular University Avenue, restaurants, shopping, and vibrant nightlife.
4 Units Available
San Antonio
El Portal
2065 California Street, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,645
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1113 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at El Portal in Mountain View. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Los Altos Hills area include College of Alameda, California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, and University of California-Berkeley. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Los Altos Hills from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.
