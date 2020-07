Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access

NOW OFFERING FLEXIBLE TOUR OPTIONS! Our touring schedules and operating hours may vary as we continue to follow local phased opening guidelines and direction from local health officials. Please visit our community website for up to date information. NOW LEASING! Elan Mountain View is a place of connection and intention, where all the little details combine to create the ideal home. Live Mountain View Modern. Boutique in spirit. Contemporary in style. FLEXIBLE TOUR OPTIONS NOW AVAILABLE! We are now offering contactless tours available by appointment.!