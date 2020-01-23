All apartments in Los Alamitos
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated January 23 2020 at 11:50 PM

4261 Green Ave.

4261 Green Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4261 Green Avenue, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom town home with open floor plan. End unit at the back of the small 4 unit community. The upstairs main living has a great room feeling with vaulted ceilings, electric fireplace and opening out to an upstairs balcony patio. The gourmet kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar and beautiful cabinetry. The Main Floor Master Bedroom is a true Master Suite with two walk in closets, dual vanity sinks, and a whirlpool bathtub. Two bedrooms and a full size bathroom occupy the downstairs level along with a convenient laundry area with washer and dryer included. A large two car garage provides direct access into the home. Many more wonderful features showcase this home.

For an appointment to view: Please Contact: Silvana at (949) 874-0456
3 bed, 3 bath

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4261 Green Ave. have any available units?
4261 Green Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Alamitos, CA.
What amenities does 4261 Green Ave. have?
Some of 4261 Green Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4261 Green Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4261 Green Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4261 Green Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4261 Green Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Alamitos.
Does 4261 Green Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4261 Green Ave. offers parking.
Does 4261 Green Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4261 Green Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4261 Green Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 4261 Green Ave. has a pool.
Does 4261 Green Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4261 Green Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4261 Green Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4261 Green Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 4261 Green Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4261 Green Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
