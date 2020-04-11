11136 Maple Street

Amenities
Lovely 3 Bedroom Townhouse Waiting for You to Make it Home! - This Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome with a spacious underground 2 Car Garage is now available! As you make your way up the stairs you will find the beautifully and brightly lit living room that comes with Laminate throughout and beautiful large double pane windows. The spacious kitchen comes with plenty of cabinet space and appliances (such as stove and dishwasher). All 3 bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space. The Bathrooms come with a Full Shower, Bathtub, and vanities. Next to the 2 Car Garage, there is a Storage space. Make this your home today!
Smoking: Non-smoking unit
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Single-Family
Year Built: 1982
Utilities Included: Water, Gas, Electricity
Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove
Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage
Flooring: Laminate
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate
APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying
* Complete the Online Application
* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable
* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
No Pets Allowed
