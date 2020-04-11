11136 Maple Street

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage some paid utils microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Lovely 3 Bedroom Townhouse Waiting for You to Make it Home! - This Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome with a spacious underground 2 Car Garage is now available! As you make your way up the stairs you will find the beautifully and brightly lit living room that comes with Laminate throughout and beautiful large double pane windows. The spacious kitchen comes with plenty of cabinet space and appliances (such as stove and dishwasher). All 3 bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space. The Bathrooms come with a Full Shower, Bathtub, and vanities. Next to the 2 Car Garage, there is a Storage space. Make this your home today!



Smoking: Non-smoking unit



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Single-Family

Year Built: 1982

Utilities Included: Water, Gas, Electricity

Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove

Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage

Flooring: Laminate

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying

* Complete the Online Application

* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)

* Pay the Application Fee

* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable

* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application

* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5670182)