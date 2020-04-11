All apartments in Los Alamitos
Find more places like 11136 Maple Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Alamitos, CA
/
11136 Maple Street
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

11136 Maple Street

11136 Maple Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11136 Maple Street, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
Apartment Row

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Lovely 3 Bedroom Townhouse Waiting for You to Make it Home! - This Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome with a spacious underground 2 Car Garage is now available! As you make your way up the stairs you will find the beautifully and brightly lit living room that comes with Laminate throughout and beautiful large double pane windows. The spacious kitchen comes with plenty of cabinet space and appliances (such as stove and dishwasher). All 3 bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space. The Bathrooms come with a Full Shower, Bathtub, and vanities. Next to the 2 Car Garage, there is a Storage space. Make this your home today!

Smoking: Non-smoking unit

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Single-Family
Year Built: 1982
Utilities Included: Water, Gas, Electricity
Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove
Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage
Flooring: Laminate
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying
* Complete the Online Application
* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable
* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5670182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11136 Maple Street have any available units?
11136 Maple Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Alamitos, CA.
What amenities does 11136 Maple Street have?
Some of 11136 Maple Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11136 Maple Street currently offering any rent specials?
11136 Maple Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11136 Maple Street pet-friendly?
No, 11136 Maple Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Alamitos.
Does 11136 Maple Street offer parking?
Yes, 11136 Maple Street offers parking.
Does 11136 Maple Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11136 Maple Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11136 Maple Street have a pool?
No, 11136 Maple Street does not have a pool.
Does 11136 Maple Street have accessible units?
No, 11136 Maple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11136 Maple Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11136 Maple Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 11136 Maple Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11136 Maple Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Sublet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CACypress, CAGarden Grove, CABuena Park, CASeal Beach, CALakewood, CAWestminster, CA
Stanton, CACerritos, CAArtesia, CABellflower, CALa Mirada, CASignal Hill, CANorwalk, CASanta Fe Springs, CAFountain Valley, CAParamount, CADowney, CACompton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Touro University WorldwideCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine