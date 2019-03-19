10791 Cherry Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

We are proudly offering for rent this 3 bedroom 2 bath front house in the city of Los Alamitos. The house is approximately 1240 square feet with tile entry way, fireplace, central air, vinyl plank flooring throughout, two-tone paint, kitchen tile countertops, microwave, stove, dishwasher, bathroom tile flooring, shower tile walls, mirrored closet doors, blinds and ceiling fans. The home also comes with a rear yard, laundry hookups and a 1 car and 2 car garage. The city of Los Alamitos is conveniently located near the 605, 405, 22, and 91 freeways in North Orange County, and is only about 3 miles from the nearest beach. The property is located near the corner of Los Alamitos Blvd. & Katella Ave., Los Alamitos High School, police station, Oak Middle School, the hospital, and the Cypress business park. This is a great neighborhood and a beautiful home. The tenant is responsible for the water, gas, and electrical bill.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.