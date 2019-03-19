All apartments in Los Alamitos
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10791 Cherry Street

10791 Cherry Street · No Longer Available
Location

10791 Cherry Street, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
Old Town East

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
We are proudly offering for rent this 3 bedroom 2 bath front house in the city of Los Alamitos. The house is approximately 1240 square feet with tile entry way, fireplace, central air, vinyl plank flooring throughout, two-tone paint, kitchen tile countertops, microwave, stove, dishwasher, bathroom tile flooring, shower tile walls, mirrored closet doors, blinds and ceiling fans. The home also comes with a rear yard, laundry hookups and a 1 car and 2 car garage. The city of Los Alamitos is conveniently located near the 605, 405, 22, and 91 freeways in North Orange County, and is only about 3 miles from the nearest beach. The property is located near the corner of Los Alamitos Blvd. & Katella Ave., Los Alamitos High School, police station, Oak Middle School, the hospital, and the Cypress business park. This is a great neighborhood and a beautiful home. The tenant is responsible for the water, gas, and electrical bill.

For other listings in your area, feel free to check our website at:
http://www.rayrobertsrealty.com/rentals.html

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10791 Cherry Street have any available units?
10791 Cherry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Alamitos, CA.
What amenities does 10791 Cherry Street have?
Some of 10791 Cherry Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10791 Cherry Street currently offering any rent specials?
10791 Cherry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10791 Cherry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10791 Cherry Street is pet friendly.
Does 10791 Cherry Street offer parking?
Yes, 10791 Cherry Street offers parking.
Does 10791 Cherry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10791 Cherry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10791 Cherry Street have a pool?
No, 10791 Cherry Street does not have a pool.
Does 10791 Cherry Street have accessible units?
No, 10791 Cherry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10791 Cherry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10791 Cherry Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 10791 Cherry Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10791 Cherry Street has units with air conditioning.

