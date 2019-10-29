All apartments in Los Alamitos
Find more places like 10647 Chestnut.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Alamitos, CA
/
10647 Chestnut
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:15 AM

10647 Chestnut

10647 Chestnut St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10647 Chestnut St, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
Old Town West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Looking GOOD!! NEW FLOORING, paint, vanities. Large, beautiful apartment in Los Alamitos. CENTRAL A/C. GARAGE. Ready for move in! Newly painted and spacious upper level unit is over the garage, no one above, below, or on either side. 2 large Bedrooms, 2 FULL BATHS! Approx 1000 sf. Lots of linen storage. GAS stove, dishwasher. Dining area and living area look out to a expansive PATIO for dining and entertaining. Convenient garage for off street parking and storage. Laundry room ON SITE. Los Alamitos is an exclusive area north of Seal Beach which has exceptionally high rated schools including Henry Lee and Los Alamitos Elementary, McAuliffe Middle School, and Los Alamitos High School. Lovely tree lined street with homes and Town Homes. One block off Los Alamitos Blvd / Seal Beach Blvd with a wide variety of shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10647 Chestnut have any available units?
10647 Chestnut doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Alamitos, CA.
What amenities does 10647 Chestnut have?
Some of 10647 Chestnut's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10647 Chestnut currently offering any rent specials?
10647 Chestnut is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10647 Chestnut pet-friendly?
No, 10647 Chestnut is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Alamitos.
Does 10647 Chestnut offer parking?
Yes, 10647 Chestnut offers parking.
Does 10647 Chestnut have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10647 Chestnut does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10647 Chestnut have a pool?
No, 10647 Chestnut does not have a pool.
Does 10647 Chestnut have accessible units?
No, 10647 Chestnut does not have accessible units.
Does 10647 Chestnut have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10647 Chestnut has units with dishwashers.
Does 10647 Chestnut have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10647 Chestnut has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CACypress, CAGarden Grove, CABuena Park, CASeal Beach, CALakewood, CAWestminster, CA
Stanton, CACerritos, CAArtesia, CABellflower, CALa Mirada, CASignal Hill, CANorwalk, CASanta Fe Springs, CAFountain Valley, CAParamount, CADowney, CACompton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Touro University WorldwideCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine