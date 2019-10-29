10647 Chestnut

Amenities

Looking GOOD!! NEW FLOORING, paint, vanities. Large, beautiful apartment in Los Alamitos. CENTRAL A/C. GARAGE. Ready for move in! Newly painted and spacious upper level unit is over the garage, no one above, below, or on either side. 2 large Bedrooms, 2 FULL BATHS! Approx 1000 sf. Lots of linen storage. GAS stove, dishwasher. Dining area and living area look out to a expansive PATIO for dining and entertaining. Convenient garage for off street parking and storage. Laundry room ON SITE. Los Alamitos is an exclusive area north of Seal Beach which has exceptionally high rated schools including Henry Lee and Los Alamitos Elementary, McAuliffe Middle School, and Los Alamitos High School. Lovely tree lined street with homes and Town Homes. One block off Los Alamitos Blvd / Seal Beach Blvd with a wide variety of shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation options.