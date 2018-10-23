26316 Fairview Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry ceiling fan some paid utils microwave internet access furnished

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Fully Furnished, Beautiful & Charming Studio in desirable neighborhood with all utility bills paid. - Move in Special: 1/2 month of on the last month of a 12 month lease. Charming and beautiful, private rear studio house in hills section of Lomita. Fully furnished, approximately 380 sq. ft. Comes with gas stove, stack-able washer and dryer, full size refrigerator, microwave, ceiling fans, etc. Stand up shower and wood plank flooring through out. Street parking. Twelve month Lease with all utility bills paid including Wi-Fi . No pets, Non-smoking. Application fee is $40 per adult, deposit is $1,300 with approved credit, minimum income of 2.5 x rent is required. Move-in amount is deposit plus 1 month's rent. Ready to move in, we are taking applications now, submit application to Hoag Property Mgt. at 10551 Paramount Blvd. Downey, CA.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5770234)