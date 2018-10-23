All apartments in Lomita
Find more places like 26316 Fairview Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lomita, CA
/
26316 Fairview Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:44 AM

26316 Fairview Ave

26316 Fairview Ave · (562) 869-1556 ext. 107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lomita
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

26316 Fairview Ave, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 26316 Fairview Ave · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
ceiling fan
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Fully Furnished, Beautiful & Charming Studio in desirable neighborhood with all utility bills paid. - Move in Special: 1/2 month of on the last month of a 12 month lease. Charming and beautiful, private rear studio house in hills section of Lomita. Fully furnished, approximately 380 sq. ft. Comes with gas stove, stack-able washer and dryer, full size refrigerator, microwave, ceiling fans, etc. Stand up shower and wood plank flooring through out. Street parking. Twelve month Lease with all utility bills paid including Wi-Fi . No pets, Non-smoking. Application fee is $40 per adult, deposit is $1,300 with approved credit, minimum income of 2.5 x rent is required. Move-in amount is deposit plus 1 month's rent. Ready to move in, we are taking applications now, submit application to Hoag Property Mgt. at 10551 Paramount Blvd. Downey, CA.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5770234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26316 Fairview Ave have any available units?
26316 Fairview Ave has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26316 Fairview Ave have?
Some of 26316 Fairview Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, ceiling fan, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26316 Fairview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
26316 Fairview Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26316 Fairview Ave pet-friendly?
No, 26316 Fairview Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lomita.
Does 26316 Fairview Ave offer parking?
No, 26316 Fairview Ave does not offer parking.
Does 26316 Fairview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26316 Fairview Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26316 Fairview Ave have a pool?
No, 26316 Fairview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 26316 Fairview Ave have accessible units?
No, 26316 Fairview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 26316 Fairview Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 26316 Fairview Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26316 Fairview Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 26316 Fairview Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 26316 Fairview Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

San Pedro Bank Lofts
407 W 7th St
Lomita, CA 90731
Villa Capri
25110 Eshelman Avenue
Lomita, CA 90717

Similar Pages

Lomita 1 BedroomsLomita 2 Bedrooms
Lomita Dog Friendly ApartmentsLomita Pet Friendly Places
Lomita Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CA
Lawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CALaguna Woods, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity