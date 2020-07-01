26116 Narbonne Avenue

2 large bedroom in this split level town home with attached double garage and laundry hook up inside. Corner fireplace in living room with sliders to private patio area. Wall to wall carpeting. Atrium through master bedroom open to the sky!! In addition to the private double garage there is over 200 additional square foot behind the private double garage area under the unit. Laundry hook up in the unit. Community pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
