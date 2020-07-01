All apartments in Lomita
26116 Narbonne Avenue

26116 Narbonne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

26116 Narbonne Avenue, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2 large bedroom in this split level town home with attached double garage and laundry hook up inside. Corner fireplace in living room with sliders to private patio area. Wall to wall carpeting. Atrium through master bedroom open to the sky!! In addition to the private double garage there is over 200 additional square foot behind the private double garage area under the unit. Laundry hook up in the unit. Community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26116 Narbonne Avenue have any available units?
26116 Narbonne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
What amenities does 26116 Narbonne Avenue have?
Some of 26116 Narbonne Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26116 Narbonne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
26116 Narbonne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26116 Narbonne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 26116 Narbonne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lomita.
Does 26116 Narbonne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 26116 Narbonne Avenue offers parking.
Does 26116 Narbonne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26116 Narbonne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26116 Narbonne Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 26116 Narbonne Avenue has a pool.
Does 26116 Narbonne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 26116 Narbonne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 26116 Narbonne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 26116 Narbonne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26116 Narbonne Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 26116 Narbonne Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

