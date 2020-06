Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous Lomita Townhome Practically Brand New! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bath Stand Alone town home built in 2016. Like new. This home has everything: Big master suite with it's own bathroom and walk-in closet. 2 more large bedrooms on the same level. Huge open kitchen with island which opens out into large family/living/great room. Granite counters and hardwood floors throughout. Great room opens onto wrap-around deck and patio. Patio includes a gas line for out-door BBQing. There is a great sense of open space as your back yard is the Rolling Hills Golf Course. Two-car attached garage with direct access into the house. Flex room on garage level, perfect for study/office/kid room! Private drive-way leads into the complex from a cul-de-sac street.



Professionally Managed By Day and Associates

Call (562-633-6313 for viewing information

Apply at www.dayandassociatespm.com



(RLNE5593114)