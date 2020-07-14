All apartments in Lomita
26019 Oak St.

26019 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

26019 Oak Street, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
bbq/grill
Twin Oaks Apts - Property Id: 267541

Don't Miss Out!! $1,695.00 Rent /$800.00 Deposit at Lease Signing/Move-In. 2nd & 3rd Months Free!! No application Fee!
Available Today!
Our Twin Oaks community is located in the charming little city of Lomita, nestled at the base of the foothills of Palos Verdes within walking distance of Rolling Hill Plaza in Torrance. We offer a quiet building with upgraded units including two tone paint, fan lights and plank flooring. With a spacious courtyard area including bar-b-que grills and shaded tables your sure to enjoy fresh air & sunshine. Schedule an appointment or simple come by for a tour of our building. We're located at 26019 Oak St. Lomita, Ca 90717.

Contact Is Pam. (562) 208-9558.

Open House May 16th ..12:00PM-4:00PM>
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267541
Property Id 267541

(RLNE5800692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26019 Oak St. have any available units?
26019 Oak St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
What amenities does 26019 Oak St. have?
Some of 26019 Oak St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26019 Oak St. currently offering any rent specials?
26019 Oak St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26019 Oak St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 26019 Oak St. is pet friendly.
Does 26019 Oak St. offer parking?
No, 26019 Oak St. does not offer parking.
Does 26019 Oak St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26019 Oak St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26019 Oak St. have a pool?
No, 26019 Oak St. does not have a pool.
Does 26019 Oak St. have accessible units?
No, 26019 Oak St. does not have accessible units.
Does 26019 Oak St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 26019 Oak St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26019 Oak St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 26019 Oak St. does not have units with air conditioning.
