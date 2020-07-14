Amenities

Don't Miss Out!! $1,695.00 Rent /$800.00 Deposit at Lease Signing/Move-In. 2nd & 3rd Months Free!! No application Fee!

Our Twin Oaks community is located in the charming little city of Lomita, nestled at the base of the foothills of Palos Verdes within walking distance of Rolling Hill Plaza in Torrance. We offer a quiet building with upgraded units including two tone paint, fan lights and plank flooring. With a spacious courtyard area including bar-b-que grills and shaded tables your sure to enjoy fresh air & sunshine. Schedule an appointment or simple come by for a tour of our building. We're located at 26019 Oak St. Lomita, Ca 90717.



Contact Is Pam. (562) 208-9558.



