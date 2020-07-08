All apartments in Lomita
26002 Pennsylvania Avenue

Location

26002 Pennsylvania Avenue, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Come and see this beautiful 4 bedroom detached town-home back unit with a large backyard make this like a single family home and has been upgraded throughout. The kitchen featuring Dekton counters, stainless appliances, garden window, breakfast bar and eat in area. Enjoy your morning tea/coffee in front of fireplace has designer glass rocks in the spacious living room or entertainers your guests in the backyard, with paver tile flooring, bamboo covered sitting area and BBQ island/counter. A half bath and the laundry room complete the first floor living. master suite with remodeled private bath and large walk in closet is sun drenched and inviting. Master bath features roomy walk in shower with designer tile surround and flooring and a double vanity with quartz counter. There are 3 other bedrooms upstairs, one which is set up as an office with built in cabinetry. Nicely appointed roomy hall bathroom for the bedrooms to share. Two car garage with direct access and guest parking onsite. Newer engineered wood flooring, Plantation shutters throughout, washer/dryer included. Forced Air Heating (New Furnace as of 01/18) and Central A/C (Installed 01/18). You will not be disappointed in this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26002 Pennsylvania Avenue have any available units?
26002 Pennsylvania Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
What amenities does 26002 Pennsylvania Avenue have?
Some of 26002 Pennsylvania Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26002 Pennsylvania Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
26002 Pennsylvania Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26002 Pennsylvania Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 26002 Pennsylvania Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lomita.
Does 26002 Pennsylvania Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 26002 Pennsylvania Avenue offers parking.
Does 26002 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26002 Pennsylvania Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26002 Pennsylvania Avenue have a pool?
No, 26002 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 26002 Pennsylvania Avenue have accessible units?
No, 26002 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 26002 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 26002 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26002 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26002 Pennsylvania Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
