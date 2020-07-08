26002 Pennsylvania Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage guest parking

Come and see this beautiful 4 bedroom detached town-home back unit with a large backyard make this like a single family home and has been upgraded throughout. The kitchen featuring Dekton counters, stainless appliances, garden window, breakfast bar and eat in area. Enjoy your morning tea/coffee in front of fireplace has designer glass rocks in the spacious living room or entertainers your guests in the backyard, with paver tile flooring, bamboo covered sitting area and BBQ island/counter. A half bath and the laundry room complete the first floor living. master suite with remodeled private bath and large walk in closet is sun drenched and inviting. Master bath features roomy walk in shower with designer tile surround and flooring and a double vanity with quartz counter. There are 3 other bedrooms upstairs, one which is set up as an office with built in cabinetry. Nicely appointed roomy hall bathroom for the bedrooms to share. Two car garage with direct access and guest parking onsite. Newer engineered wood flooring, Plantation shutters throughout, washer/dryer included. Forced Air Heating (New Furnace as of 01/18) and Central A/C (Installed 01/18). You will not be disappointed in this home.