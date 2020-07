Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME LOCATED IN A QUIET GATED COMMUNITY. THIS PROPERTY FEATURES TWO

YEARS NEW LAMINATED WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT, HUGE MASTER SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSET AND

MASTER BATH WITH SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER. NICE OPEN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND SLIDING

DOOR WHICH OPENS TO THE LANDSCAPED BACKYARD. SPACIOUS FAMILYROOM WITH COZY FIREPLACE AND A SEPARATE

LIVING ROOM WITH ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE. SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM ON UPPER LEVEL FOR CONVENIENCE. MUST

SEE!!