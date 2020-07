Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities

Stunning 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex style property located in Lomita. Unit is newly remodeled offering new plank style flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets and a new stove. Unit also offers washer and dryer in the unit. Rooms offer plenty of storage space and plenty of sunlight. We are located just minutes away from Torrance Crossroads shopping center, Rolling Hills Plaza and minutes to the beach. Call today to view this amazing unit ready for immediate move in.