24614 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom/2bath unit on the first floor in the duplex. Excellent floor plan including kitchen with an island. New appliances, quartz counters, cabinets, bathrooms and flooring, plus additional improvements. Newly landscaped backyard includes new gazebo. Cozy backyard is perfect for children play, and relaxation and entertainment. Attached 2-car garage with laundry hookups. Close to schools, shopping and restaurants, plus short drive to the beach. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric and trash. Don't miss out on this incredible unit.