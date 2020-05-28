All apartments in Lomita
Find more places like
24614 Pennsylvania Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lomita, CA
/
24614 Pennsylvania Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24614 Pennsylvania Avenue

24614 Pennsylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lomita
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

24614 Pennsylvania Avenue, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom/2bath unit on the first floor in the duplex. Excellent floor plan including kitchen with an island. New appliances, quartz counters, cabinets, bathrooms and flooring, plus additional improvements. Newly landscaped backyard includes new gazebo. Cozy backyard is perfect for children play, and relaxation and entertainment. Attached 2-car garage with laundry hookups. Close to schools, shopping and restaurants, plus short drive to the beach. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric and trash. Don't miss out on this incredible unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

Harborview
1286 W Capitol Dr
Lomita, CA 90732
San Pedro Bank Lofts
407 W 7th St
Lomita, CA 90731
Villa Capri
25110 Eshelman Avenue
Lomita, CA 90717
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Sublet

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 24614 Pennsylvania Avenue have any available units?
24614 Pennsylvania Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
What amenities does 24614 Pennsylvania Avenue have?
Some of 24614 Pennsylvania Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24614 Pennsylvania Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
24614 Pennsylvania Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24614 Pennsylvania Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 24614 Pennsylvania Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lomita.
Does 24614 Pennsylvania Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 24614 Pennsylvania Avenue offers parking.
Does 24614 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24614 Pennsylvania Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24614 Pennsylvania Avenue have a pool?
No, 24614 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 24614 Pennsylvania Avenue have accessible units?
No, 24614 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 24614 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24614 Pennsylvania Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 24614 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 24614 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Lomita 1 BedroomsLomita 2 BedroomsLomita Apartments with BalconiesLomita Dog Friendly ApartmentsLomita Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles