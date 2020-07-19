2429 W 253rd St

Amenities
Great Front House on Quiet Street in Lomita
Front house (2 on lot) with detached 1-car garage and fenced yards (front and back). House has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Laundry hookups inside the kitchen. New Laminate floors.
Stove will be included.
Unit will be receiving upgrades - more details coming soon!
One large pet or two small pets okay ON APPROVED CREDIT and with an additional pet deposit.
Just a few minutes away from Torrance Towne Center and Rolling Hills Plaza with plenty of shopping, markets, restaurants, and entertainment. Short drive to the beach.
Front House
2 Bedrooms
1 Bath
Front and Back Yards
1-Car Garage
Laundry Hookups
1 Year Lease
Owner Pays Water, Trash, and Gardener
Front Yard
Backyard
1-Car Garage
Water
Trash
Garden Setting
Laundry Hookups
House
Rental Terms
Rent: $2,095
Application Fee: $35
Security Deposit: $2,500
Available 1/7/19
Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed