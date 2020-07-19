2429 W 253rd St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Front House on Quiet Street in Lomita



Front house (2 on lot) with detached 1-car garage and fenced yards (front and back). House has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Laundry hookups inside the kitchen. New Laminate floors.

Stove will be included.

Unit will be receiving upgrades - more details coming soon!



One large pet or two small pets okay ON APPROVED CREDIT and with an additional pet deposit.



Just a few minutes away from Torrance Towne Center and Rolling Hills Plaza with plenty of shopping, markets, restaurants, and entertainment. Short drive to the beach.



Front House

2 Bedrooms

1 Bath

Front and Back Yards

1-Car Garage

Laundry Hookups

1 Year Lease

Owner Pays Water, Trash, and Gardener



Amenities



Front Yard

Backyard

1-Car Garage

Water

Trash

Garden Setting

Laundry Hookups

House



Rental Terms



Rent: $2,095

Application Fee: $35

Security Deposit: $2,500

Available 1/7/19



Pet Policy



Cats allowed

Dogs allowed