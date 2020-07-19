All apartments in Lomita
2429 W 253rd St

2429 253rd St · No Longer Available
Location

2429 253rd St, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

Great Front House on Quiet Street in Lomita

Front house (2 on lot) with detached 1-car garage and fenced yards (front and back). House has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Laundry hookups inside the kitchen. New Laminate floors.
Stove will be included.
Unit will be receiving upgrades - more details coming soon!

One large pet or two small pets okay ON APPROVED CREDIT and with an additional pet deposit.

Just a few minutes away from Torrance Towne Center and Rolling Hills Plaza with plenty of shopping, markets, restaurants, and entertainment. Short drive to the beach.

Front House
2 Bedrooms
1 Bath
Front and Back Yards
1-Car Garage
Laundry Hookups
1 Year Lease
Owner Pays Water, Trash, and Gardener

Rental Terms

Rent: $2,095
Application Fee: $35
Security Deposit: $2,500
Available 1/7/19

Pet Policy

Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2429 W 253rd St have any available units?
2429 W 253rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
What amenities does 2429 W 253rd St have?
Some of 2429 W 253rd St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2429 W 253rd St currently offering any rent specials?
2429 W 253rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2429 W 253rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2429 W 253rd St is pet friendly.
Does 2429 W 253rd St offer parking?
Yes, 2429 W 253rd St offers parking.
Does 2429 W 253rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2429 W 253rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2429 W 253rd St have a pool?
No, 2429 W 253rd St does not have a pool.
Does 2429 W 253rd St have accessible units?
No, 2429 W 253rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 2429 W 253rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2429 W 253rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2429 W 253rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2429 W 253rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
