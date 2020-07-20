All apartments in Lomita
Find more places like 2424 251st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lomita, CA
/
2424 251st Street
Last updated October 13 2019 at 3:36 AM

2424 251st Street

2424 251st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lomita
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2424 251st Street, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious ONE LEVEL, No steps, NEW KITCHEN with beautiful shiny Quartz counters, cool white cabinets, new range and vent hood, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with separate dining, living and family rooms is ready for new tenants. Master bath has a new elegant vanity with white quartz and white cabinets. Newer laminate wood flooring and decorator paint. Sunny enclosed patio ideal for playroom or hobbies. Enjoy cold evenings by utilizing the cozy fireplace located in the living room or turn on the A/C on the hot summer days. Home is located on a cul-de-sac street. Front and rear yards fenced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 251st Street have any available units?
2424 251st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
What amenities does 2424 251st Street have?
Some of 2424 251st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 251st Street currently offering any rent specials?
2424 251st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 251st Street pet-friendly?
No, 2424 251st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lomita.
Does 2424 251st Street offer parking?
No, 2424 251st Street does not offer parking.
Does 2424 251st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2424 251st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 251st Street have a pool?
No, 2424 251st Street does not have a pool.
Does 2424 251st Street have accessible units?
No, 2424 251st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 251st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2424 251st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2424 251st Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2424 251st Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Capri
25110 Eshelman Avenue
Lomita, CA 90717
San Pedro Bank Lofts
407 W 7th St
Lomita, CA 90731
Harborview
1286 W Capitol Dr
Lomita, CA 90732

Similar Pages

Lomita 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLomita 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lomita Apartments with BalconiesLomita Dog Friendly Apartments
Lomita Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles