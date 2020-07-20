2424 251st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious ONE LEVEL, No steps, NEW KITCHEN with beautiful shiny Quartz counters, cool white cabinets, new range and vent hood, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with separate dining, living and family rooms is ready for new tenants. Master bath has a new elegant vanity with white quartz and white cabinets. Newer laminate wood flooring and decorator paint. Sunny enclosed patio ideal for playroom or hobbies. Enjoy cold evenings by utilizing the cozy fireplace located in the living room or turn on the A/C on the hot summer days. Home is located on a cul-de-sac street. Front and rear yards fenced.