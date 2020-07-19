All apartments in Lomita
Last updated May 22 2019 at 2:05 AM

2369 Mckenna Court

2369 Mckenna Court · No Longer Available
Location

2369 Mckenna Court, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
This beautifully appointed NEWER Lomita home is now offered for lease. It consists of 4 large bedrooms and 3 baths,( one bedroom and bath on the first floor) , along with a separate dining room, separate living room, family room with fireplace and with wood flooring. The second level includes 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a bonus room. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with granite counters, wood cabinetry, stove, oven, microwave and dishwasher. There is also a separate laundry room. The home also has air conditioning, an ideal backyard for the occupants to enjoy BBQ’s, and sidewalks in the front yard to enjoy a stroll around the neighborhood. This home is absolutely wonderful and will not disappoint!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2369 Mckenna Court have any available units?
2369 Mckenna Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
What amenities does 2369 Mckenna Court have?
Some of 2369 Mckenna Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2369 Mckenna Court currently offering any rent specials?
2369 Mckenna Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2369 Mckenna Court pet-friendly?
No, 2369 Mckenna Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lomita.
Does 2369 Mckenna Court offer parking?
No, 2369 Mckenna Court does not offer parking.
Does 2369 Mckenna Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2369 Mckenna Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2369 Mckenna Court have a pool?
No, 2369 Mckenna Court does not have a pool.
Does 2369 Mckenna Court have accessible units?
No, 2369 Mckenna Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2369 Mckenna Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2369 Mckenna Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2369 Mckenna Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2369 Mckenna Court has units with air conditioning.
