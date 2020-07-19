2369 Mckenna Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

This beautifully appointed NEWER Lomita home is now offered for lease. It consists of 4 large bedrooms and 3 baths,( one bedroom and bath on the first floor) , along with a separate dining room, separate living room, family room with fireplace and with wood flooring. The second level includes 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a bonus room. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with granite counters, wood cabinetry, stove, oven, microwave and dishwasher. There is also a separate laundry room. The home also has air conditioning, an ideal backyard for the occupants to enjoy BBQ’s, and sidewalks in the front yard to enjoy a stroll around the neighborhood. This home is absolutely wonderful and will not disappoint!!