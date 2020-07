Amenities

parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking

A front one bedroom unit of a duplex in a nice area of Lomita. There are a total of three duplexes or six units on this huge lot. To be painted and put in new carpet. It is a cute one bedroom unit and is perfect for one person or two people. One parking space is provided right next to this unit.

For showing, please call Jim at (310) 370-0350.