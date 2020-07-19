2038 255th Street

Amenities

Located in a lovely Lomita neighborhood, venture down a long private driveway and discover this 3 BD 1.5 BA house tucked away on a secluded "secret garden" property. This quintessential home features fresh paint, plenty of built-in storage, and large windows for an abundance of light. Dedicated laundry room with washer and gas dryer hookups has easy access to the outdoors for sunshine and fresh air! 1-car garage and 2 additional uncovered spaces included! Convenient to PCH, Eshelman Elementary, Fleming Middle School, Torrance Towne Center, AMC Rolling Hills, 24 HR Fitness, Trader Joe's, food, shopping, and more! Schedule a showing today!