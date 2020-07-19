All apartments in Lomita
2038 255th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2038 255th Street

2038 255th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2038 255th Street, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
garage
Located in a lovely Lomita neighborhood, venture down a long private driveway and discover this 3 BD 1.5 BA house tucked away on a secluded "secret garden" property. This quintessential home features fresh paint, plenty of built-in storage, and large windows for an abundance of light. Dedicated laundry room with washer and gas dryer hookups has easy access to the outdoors for sunshine and fresh air! 1-car garage and 2 additional uncovered spaces included! Convenient to PCH, Eshelman Elementary, Fleming Middle School, Torrance Towne Center, AMC Rolling Hills, 24 HR Fitness, Trader Joe's, food, shopping, and more! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2038 255th Street have any available units?
2038 255th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
Is 2038 255th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2038 255th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2038 255th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2038 255th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lomita.
Does 2038 255th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2038 255th Street offers parking.
Does 2038 255th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2038 255th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2038 255th Street have a pool?
No, 2038 255th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2038 255th Street have accessible units?
No, 2038 255th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2038 255th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2038 255th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2038 255th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2038 255th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
