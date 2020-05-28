All apartments in Lomita
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

2003 Via Madonna

2003 Via Madonna · No Longer Available
Location

2003 Via Madonna, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Spacious tri-level 5 Bedroom Home in Lomita - Enjoy coming home to this spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath home located in a nice single family home community in Lomita. High ceilings, laminate and tile floors throughout. The layout is an entertainers dream with formal entry, large eat in kitchen, formal dining and living area that open out onto sprawling patio and backyard, and a den which also has access to the rear yard. Kitchen offers newer kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. The home is located in a quiet neighborhood of single family homes and this home is situated on a hilltop with city views. Equipped with central heat. Washer/ dryer hook-ups are inside the attached 2- car garage with auto opener, additional driveway and street parking.

Gardener is included with rent. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including: water, trash, electricity, gas, phone, internet and cable.

No pets, no smoking.

TO SEE RENTAL: Call or Text, Liza Jimenez at (562) 472-5535, or email for more information at Leasing@SpurrManagement.com. You can also visit our website at www.SpurrManagement.com.

TO APPLY: You can visit our website at www.SpurrManagement.com. $40 application fee per application applies.

MINIMUM APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS: FICO credit score of 600+, monthly gross income 3x's the rent, no previous eviction fillings, and no outstanding collection accounts.

Spurr & Associates, Inc. - Broker DRE## 01281364
Liza Jimenez, Realtor DRE# 01928778

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3829339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 Via Madonna have any available units?
2003 Via Madonna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
What amenities does 2003 Via Madonna have?
Some of 2003 Via Madonna's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 Via Madonna currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Via Madonna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Via Madonna pet-friendly?
Yes, 2003 Via Madonna is pet friendly.
Does 2003 Via Madonna offer parking?
Yes, 2003 Via Madonna offers parking.
Does 2003 Via Madonna have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 Via Madonna does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Via Madonna have a pool?
No, 2003 Via Madonna does not have a pool.
Does 2003 Via Madonna have accessible units?
No, 2003 Via Madonna does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Via Madonna have units with dishwashers?
No, 2003 Via Madonna does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2003 Via Madonna have units with air conditioning?
No, 2003 Via Madonna does not have units with air conditioning.
