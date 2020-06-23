1982 Rolling Vista Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Just Listed for Lease in Lomita Pines! Updated 2 level townhome with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with 1660 sqft of living space. This is a remodeled end unit with only one common wall and features laminate hard wood flooring throughout, new paint, crown molding in the living room and recessed lighting, newer gas stove, refrigerator, full size washer and dryer, dual pane windows, three patio doors with private outdoor living space. This unit has lots of natural light and there is a large community green space in front on the west side. The HOA has beautifully landscaped grounds which includes a club house for entertaining guests or having private parties, access to a spacious playground area and has two heated swimming pools to enjoy! Owners just installed a brand new stainless steel sink in the kitchen with new faucet. Has a downstairs 5th bedroom or office option and comes with a detached two car garage and has easy I-110 freeway access. HOA includes Water and Trash. Available Now to Lease for One Year Term on approved credit. Pets Negotiable with Pet Deposit.