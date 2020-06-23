All apartments in Lomita
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1982 Rolling Vista Drive

1982 Rolling Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1982 Rolling Vista Drive, Lomita, CA 90717
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Just Listed for Lease in Lomita Pines! Updated 2 level townhome with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with 1660 sqft of living space. This is a remodeled end unit with only one common wall and features laminate hard wood flooring throughout, new paint, crown molding in the living room and recessed lighting, newer gas stove, refrigerator, full size washer and dryer, dual pane windows, three patio doors with private outdoor living space. This unit has lots of natural light and there is a large community green space in front on the west side. The HOA has beautifully landscaped grounds which includes a club house for entertaining guests or having private parties, access to a spacious playground area and has two heated swimming pools to enjoy! Owners just installed a brand new stainless steel sink in the kitchen with new faucet. Has a downstairs 5th bedroom or office option and comes with a detached two car garage and has easy I-110 freeway access. HOA includes Water and Trash. Available Now to Lease for One Year Term on approved credit. Pets Negotiable with Pet Deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1982 Rolling Vista Drive have any available units?
1982 Rolling Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
What amenities does 1982 Rolling Vista Drive have?
Some of 1982 Rolling Vista Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1982 Rolling Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1982 Rolling Vista Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1982 Rolling Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1982 Rolling Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1982 Rolling Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1982 Rolling Vista Drive does offer parking.
Does 1982 Rolling Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1982 Rolling Vista Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1982 Rolling Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1982 Rolling Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 1982 Rolling Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 1982 Rolling Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1982 Rolling Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1982 Rolling Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1982 Rolling Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1982 Rolling Vista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
