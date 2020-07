Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

LOMITA PINES!! Front unit of a completely separate duplex with own backyard. BEAUTIFUL inside! Brand new mini-split ductless heating and air conditioning unit in living areas and bedrooms. One car garage but side-by-side parking available on driveway. Laundry hook-up in the garage. Close to shopping, restaurant and schools.