Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautifully remodeled one level house with wood floors throughout. 3 bedrooms and a light bright office/studio (4th bedroom?). The master suite has high ceilings, lot's of closet space and a wonderful private bath with a jetted tub. Fridge ,Gas BBQ, washer and dryer are included. Large flat back yard and a long driveway to the 2 car garage...room to park a few cars and toys. There is a wonderful party deck for entertaining and an awning for shade.