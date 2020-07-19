1849 261st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Start the New Year in a freshly remodeled, clean and cute 2 bed/ 2 full bath bungalow in Lomita Pines. This charming home with wood siding is freshly painted inside and out. Beautiful new flooring throughout, with gleaming stainless steel kitchen which includes a new stove, microwave and dishwasher. Light and bright with wood blinds and many windows. Remodeled bathrooms with new vanities and washer and dryer hookups inside. Charming with front yard and a private patio area. Easy access to the 110 and 405 freeways, it's a convenient location to nearby coffee shop and eateries. No smoking and no pets.