All apartments in Lomita
Find more places like 1823 W 247th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lomita, CA
/
1823 W 247th Place
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:45 AM

1823 W 247th Place

1823 West 247th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lomita
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1823 West 247th Place, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
media room
Wonderful Lomita home located on a quiet cul-de-sac. This 4 bed, 4 bath, (+ two offices + loft) 3,640 SF home is what you’ve been searching for to accommodate your whole family!! Oversized eat-in kitchen has been beautifully updated with granite countertops, dark wood cabinets, large center island with commercial Viking 6 gas burner range, recessed lighting, tile backsplash, crown molding and plenty of dining space for entertaining all of your family and friends. The large living room has a charming brick fireplace for those chilly winter nights. The lower level has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus a large room/office that could easily be turned into a 5th bedroom. One bedroom is a master suite with an oversized walk-in shower, jetted tub and great built-ins in the bedroom. Head upstairs to another master suite with huge bathroom, soaking tub, large walk in shower and skylight. This level includes a spacious loft area, complete with refrigerator, wet bar room, and grand balcony that overlooks The PV Peninsula -great for watching fireworks! It’s the perfect playroom, teen hangout, or even a mother-in laws quarters! Endless opportunities. And still there is another room/office with another balcony overlooking the large backyard with apple and lime trees which could be used as a sixth bedroom. This is a quality home with new roof, newly refinished floors and paint! Close to Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Home Depot, Costco and Rolling Hills Movie Theatre. Only 10 minutes to the 110 Hwy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 W 247th Place have any available units?
1823 W 247th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
What amenities does 1823 W 247th Place have?
Some of 1823 W 247th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1823 W 247th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1823 W 247th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 W 247th Place pet-friendly?
No, 1823 W 247th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lomita.
Does 1823 W 247th Place offer parking?
Yes, 1823 W 247th Place offers parking.
Does 1823 W 247th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1823 W 247th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 W 247th Place have a pool?
No, 1823 W 247th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1823 W 247th Place have accessible units?
No, 1823 W 247th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 W 247th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1823 W 247th Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1823 W 247th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1823 W 247th Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Pedro Bank Lofts
407 W 7th St
Lomita, CA 90731
Villa Capri
25110 Eshelman Avenue
Lomita, CA 90717
Harborview
1286 W Capitol Dr
Lomita, CA 90732

Similar Pages

Lomita 1 BedroomsLomita 2 Bedrooms
Lomita Dog Friendly ApartmentsLomita Pet Friendly Places
Lomita Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CA
Lawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CALaguna Woods, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles