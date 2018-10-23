1823 W 247th Place

Amenities

Wonderful Lomita home located on a quiet cul-de-sac. This 4 bed, 4 bath, (+ two offices + loft) 3,640 SF home is what you’ve been searching for to accommodate your whole family!! Oversized eat-in kitchen has been beautifully updated with granite countertops, dark wood cabinets, large center island with commercial Viking 6 gas burner range, recessed lighting, tile backsplash, crown molding and plenty of dining space for entertaining all of your family and friends. The large living room has a charming brick fireplace for those chilly winter nights. The lower level has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus a large room/office that could easily be turned into a 5th bedroom. One bedroom is a master suite with an oversized walk-in shower, jetted tub and great built-ins in the bedroom. Head upstairs to another master suite with huge bathroom, soaking tub, large walk in shower and skylight. This level includes a spacious loft area, complete with refrigerator, wet bar room, and grand balcony that overlooks The PV Peninsula -great for watching fireworks! It’s the perfect playroom, teen hangout, or even a mother-in laws quarters! Endless opportunities. And still there is another room/office with another balcony overlooking the large backyard with apple and lime trees which could be used as a sixth bedroom. This is a quality home with new roof, newly refinished floors and paint! Close to Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Home Depot, Costco and Rolling Hills Movie Theatre. Only 10 minutes to the 110 Hwy!