All apartments in Lennox
Find more places like 10607 Buford Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lennox, CA
/
10607 Buford Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10607 Buford Ave

10607 South Buford Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10607 South Buford Avenue, Lennox, CA 90304

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedrooms
1 3/4 Baths
2 Car Garage
Separate Rear House (4 other units on lot)
Large, Walled Backyard
Unit will have:
-New Vinyl Planks in living room and hallway bathroom
Tile floor in kitchen
Large living room
Breakfast Bar
Faux fireplace in one of the bedrooms
Granite Counter Tops
Bonus Room!
Hook Ups for Washer/Dryer
Trash Paid by Owner
Tenant Provides All Appliances

Amenities

Trash
Yard
Hook ups
Bonus Room
Hardwood Floors

Rental Terms

Rent: $2,445
Application Fee: $35
Security Deposit: $2,500
Available Now

Pet Policy

Cats not allowed
Dogs not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10607 Buford Ave have any available units?
10607 Buford Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lennox, CA.
What amenities does 10607 Buford Ave have?
Some of 10607 Buford Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10607 Buford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10607 Buford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10607 Buford Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10607 Buford Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10607 Buford Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10607 Buford Ave offers parking.
Does 10607 Buford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10607 Buford Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10607 Buford Ave have a pool?
No, 10607 Buford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10607 Buford Ave have accessible units?
No, 10607 Buford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10607 Buford Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10607 Buford Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10607 Buford Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10607 Buford Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAHawthorne, CAInglewood, CADel Aire, CAEl Segundo, CAGardena, CAManhattan Beach, CA
Westmont, CALawndale, CACulver City, CARedondo Beach, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAHermosa Beach, CAMarina del Rey, CACarson, CACompton, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWest Carson, CABeverly Hills, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles