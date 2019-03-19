10607 Buford Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedrooms

1 3/4 Baths

2 Car Garage

Separate Rear House (4 other units on lot)

Large, Walled Backyard

Unit will have:

-New Vinyl Planks in living room and hallway bathroom

Tile floor in kitchen

Large living room

Breakfast Bar

Faux fireplace in one of the bedrooms

Granite Counter Tops

Bonus Room!

Hook Ups for Washer/Dryer

Trash Paid by Owner

Tenant Provides All Appliances



Amenities



Trash

Yard

Hook ups

Bonus Room

Hardwood Floors



Rental Terms



Rent: $2,445

Application Fee: $35

Security Deposit: $2,500

Available Now



Pet Policy



Cats not allowed

Dogs not allowed