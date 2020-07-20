8386-88 Golden Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Here we have a 3 bed, 2 bath duplex nestled in Lemon Grove. 3rd bedroom is downstairs and has large walk-in closet! Spacious living room. Kitchen boasts appliances included (fridge, stove/oven, d/w) and plenty of cabinet and counter space. W/D included, located in large bathroom. Small patio located off the formal dining room. Detached 1 car garage for all your parking and storage needs! Central heat & A/C to keep you comfortable all year long. Fenced yard, perfect for a pet. Don't miss out on this wonderful opportunity, give us a call today!



Please do not disturb current occupants!!