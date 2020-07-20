All apartments in Lemon Grove
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:43 PM

8386-88 Golden Avenue

8386 Golden Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8386 Golden Ave, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Here we have a 3 bed, 2 bath duplex nestled in Lemon Grove. 3rd bedroom is downstairs and has large walk-in closet! Spacious living room. Kitchen boasts appliances included (fridge, stove/oven, d/w) and plenty of cabinet and counter space. W/D included, located in large bathroom. Small patio located off the formal dining room. Detached 1 car garage for all your parking and storage needs! Central heat & A/C to keep you comfortable all year long. Fenced yard, perfect for a pet. Don't miss out on this wonderful opportunity, give us a call today!

Please do not disturb current occupants!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8386-88 Golden Avenue have any available units?
8386-88 Golden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
What amenities does 8386-88 Golden Avenue have?
Some of 8386-88 Golden Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8386-88 Golden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8386-88 Golden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8386-88 Golden Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8386-88 Golden Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8386-88 Golden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8386-88 Golden Avenue offers parking.
Does 8386-88 Golden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8386-88 Golden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8386-88 Golden Avenue have a pool?
No, 8386-88 Golden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8386-88 Golden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8386-88 Golden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8386-88 Golden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8386-88 Golden Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8386-88 Golden Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8386-88 Golden Avenue has units with air conditioning.
