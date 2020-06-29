7688 Church Street

Amenities

Upstairs private 1 bedroom with large balcony! - This upstairs, bright and spacious apartment home is located privately behind the front house and above the garage. You will love the beautiful upgrades this home has! Fantastic bamboo flooring throughout the entire apartment. Easy to care for. You have an open-spaced concept with living area and kitchen as there is a large bar top great for entertaining!



The kitchen boasts beautiful custom cabinetry and granite counter-tops. Stainless steel appliances including a french door fridge, gas oven/stove, and microwave. The sliding glass door leads to your large balcony that faces west, great for watching the sunset or just enjoying a beautiful day/night outside.



The full bathroom has upgraded finishes with tons of custom cabinetry and a large shower/tub. The bedroom is large and features great closet space with built-in drawers and another sliding glass door to access the balcony from.



Don't forget this home comes with central A/C to keep cool during those hot summer days!



*Sorry - not pet-friendly

*No laundry included

*Renters Insurance required!



