Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

7688 Church Street

7688 Church Street · No Longer Available
Location

7688 Church Street, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Upstairs private 1 bedroom with large balcony! - This upstairs, bright and spacious apartment home is located privately behind the front house and above the garage. You will love the beautiful upgrades this home has! Fantastic bamboo flooring throughout the entire apartment. Easy to care for. You have an open-spaced concept with living area and kitchen as there is a large bar top great for entertaining!

The kitchen boasts beautiful custom cabinetry and granite counter-tops. Stainless steel appliances including a french door fridge, gas oven/stove, and microwave. The sliding glass door leads to your large balcony that faces west, great for watching the sunset or just enjoying a beautiful day/night outside.

The full bathroom has upgraded finishes with tons of custom cabinetry and a large shower/tub. The bedroom is large and features great closet space with built-in drawers and another sliding glass door to access the balcony from.

Don't forget this home comes with central A/C to keep cool during those hot summer days!

*Sorry - not pet-friendly
*No laundry included
*Renters Insurance required!

(RLNE2731731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7688 Church Street have any available units?
7688 Church Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
What amenities does 7688 Church Street have?
Some of 7688 Church Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7688 Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
7688 Church Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7688 Church Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7688 Church Street is pet friendly.
Does 7688 Church Street offer parking?
Yes, 7688 Church Street offers parking.
Does 7688 Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7688 Church Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7688 Church Street have a pool?
No, 7688 Church Street does not have a pool.
Does 7688 Church Street have accessible units?
No, 7688 Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7688 Church Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7688 Church Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7688 Church Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7688 Church Street has units with air conditioning.
