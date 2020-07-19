All apartments in Lemon Grove
7376 Central Avenue - Unit A

7376 Central Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7376 Central Ave, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright, Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home, Beautifully remodeled bathrooms, Front and Backyard! - This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home welcomes you into a large living room with wood floors, Dining Room with extra storage, Kitchen with plenty of cabinetry and gas range. Very Spacious bedrooms! Plenty of closet space. Beautifully remodeled bathrooms, and 2 master bedrooms. New kitchen appliances, kitchen Includes dishwasher, stove/oven, refrigerator. Parking included, ceiling fans through out and recessed lighting. Must see in person !
Pets are welcome for an additional deposit. Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. You must have an income of at least 2 1/2 times the rent with no bankruptcies, and no evictions. For more information or to schedule a viewing of this property please contact Barbara 619-569-0615

(RLNE4565852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7376 Central Avenue - Unit A have any available units?
7376 Central Avenue - Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 7376 Central Avenue - Unit A have?
Some of 7376 Central Avenue - Unit A's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7376 Central Avenue - Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
7376 Central Avenue - Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7376 Central Avenue - Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 7376 Central Avenue - Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 7376 Central Avenue - Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 7376 Central Avenue - Unit A offers parking.
Does 7376 Central Avenue - Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7376 Central Avenue - Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7376 Central Avenue - Unit A have a pool?
No, 7376 Central Avenue - Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 7376 Central Avenue - Unit A have accessible units?
No, 7376 Central Avenue - Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 7376 Central Avenue - Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7376 Central Avenue - Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Does 7376 Central Avenue - Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 7376 Central Avenue - Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
