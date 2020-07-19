7376 Central Avenue - Unit A

Amenities

Bright, Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home, Beautifully remodeled bathrooms, Front and Backyard! - This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home welcomes you into a large living room with wood floors, Dining Room with extra storage, Kitchen with plenty of cabinetry and gas range. Very Spacious bedrooms! Plenty of closet space. Beautifully remodeled bathrooms, and 2 master bedrooms. New kitchen appliances, kitchen Includes dishwasher, stove/oven, refrigerator. Parking included, ceiling fans through out and recessed lighting. Must see in person !

Pets are welcome for an additional deposit. Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. You must have an income of at least 2 1/2 times the rent with no bankruptcies, and no evictions. For more information or to schedule a viewing of this property please contact Barbara 619-569-0615



(RLNE4565852)