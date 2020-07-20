3251 Alford St

Amenities

Gorgeous 3B/2BA Upgraded House w/ Large Yard, W/D & Plenty of Parking! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Gorgeous 3B/2BA house available for lease in Lemon Grove featuring 984 SF of living space. This beautifully renovated property boasts:

-Large wraparound yard w/ fully fenced in front yard w/ garden area. Backyard w/ shaded patio great for entertaining or relaxing. Huge storage shed & front load washer/dryer in their own laundry shed in back!

-Long driveway in front of home plus parking off-street

-Spacious & bright living room

-Master suite w/ dual closets & private bathroom!

-Bright guest bedrooms & upgraded guest bathroom

-Beautiful kitchen w/ granite countertops & stainless steel dishwasher and range. Large refrigerator w/ french doors & chest freezer & custom white cabinetry. Dining room w/ backyard access

-Central heat & ceiling fans in every room!



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $40 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2175

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: No

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent. Chickens allowed for no additional rent.



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ERXFrOI08-U

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Follow link to schedule showing: https://u10700.alwashow.com/propertiesIframe?full=



HOW TO APPLY:

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION:

- AREA INFORMATION: Lemon Grove

- FLOORING: Laminate & tile

- PARKING: Driveway & street (easily fit four cars!)

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1948



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES:

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $40/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: doorbell, patio string lights, and chicken coop in backyard

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



