Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

3251 Alford St

3251 Alford Street · No Longer Available
Location

3251 Alford Street, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3B/2BA Upgraded House w/ Large Yard, W/D & Plenty of Parking! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Gorgeous 3B/2BA house available for lease in Lemon Grove featuring 984 SF of living space. This beautifully renovated property boasts:
-Large wraparound yard w/ fully fenced in front yard w/ garden area. Backyard w/ shaded patio great for entertaining or relaxing. Huge storage shed & front load washer/dryer in their own laundry shed in back!
-Long driveway in front of home plus parking off-street
-Spacious & bright living room
-Master suite w/ dual closets & private bathroom!
-Bright guest bedrooms & upgraded guest bathroom
-Beautiful kitchen w/ granite countertops & stainless steel dishwasher and range. Large refrigerator w/ french doors & chest freezer & custom white cabinetry. Dining room w/ backyard access
-Central heat & ceiling fans in every room!

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $40 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2175
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent. Chickens allowed for no additional rent.

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ERXFrOI08-U
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Follow link to schedule showing: https://u10700.alwashow.com/propertiesIframe?full=

HOW TO APPLY:
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION:
- AREA INFORMATION: Lemon Grove
- FLOORING: Laminate & tile
- PARKING: Driveway & street (easily fit four cars!)
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1948

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES:
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $40/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: doorbell, patio string lights, and chicken coop in backyard
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4987287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3251 Alford St have any available units?
3251 Alford St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
What amenities does 3251 Alford St have?
Some of 3251 Alford St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3251 Alford St currently offering any rent specials?
3251 Alford St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3251 Alford St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3251 Alford St is pet friendly.
Does 3251 Alford St offer parking?
Yes, 3251 Alford St offers parking.
Does 3251 Alford St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3251 Alford St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3251 Alford St have a pool?
No, 3251 Alford St does not have a pool.
Does 3251 Alford St have accessible units?
No, 3251 Alford St does not have accessible units.
Does 3251 Alford St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3251 Alford St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3251 Alford St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3251 Alford St has units with air conditioning.
