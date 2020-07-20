All apartments in Lemon Grove
Lemon Grove, CA
3221 Lemon Lane
3221 Lemon Lane

3221 Lemon Lane
Location

3221 Lemon Lane, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Single Story Well Maintained 4 Bedroom 2 bath Home in Lemon Grove! - Single Story Well Maintained 4 Bedroom 2 bath Home in Lemon Grove!
Very private cul-de-sac street, close to freeways and shopping.
Tile floors in the kitchen, dining room and bathrooms.
Wood plank flooring in the living room, hallway and bedrooms. NO CARPET!
Huge low water, low maintenance landscaped front and backyard

Utilities Included: NONE

Appliances Included: Oven Stove Dishwasher

Amenities: 2 Car Garage Cable-ready Heat Fireplace Fenced Washer/Dryer Hookup

Cats Allowed: No
Dogs Allowed: No

WARNING- Our company does not advertise on Craigslist, please avoid scams and do not wire money.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5084036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3221 Lemon Lane have any available units?
3221 Lemon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
What amenities does 3221 Lemon Lane have?
Some of 3221 Lemon Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3221 Lemon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3221 Lemon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3221 Lemon Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3221 Lemon Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3221 Lemon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3221 Lemon Lane offers parking.
Does 3221 Lemon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3221 Lemon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3221 Lemon Lane have a pool?
No, 3221 Lemon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3221 Lemon Lane have accessible units?
No, 3221 Lemon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3221 Lemon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3221 Lemon Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3221 Lemon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3221 Lemon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
