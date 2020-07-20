3221 Lemon Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Single Story Well Maintained 4 Bedroom 2 bath Home in Lemon Grove! - Single Story Well Maintained 4 Bedroom 2 bath Home in Lemon Grove!

Very private cul-de-sac street, close to freeways and shopping.

Tile floors in the kitchen, dining room and bathrooms.

Wood plank flooring in the living room, hallway and bedrooms. NO CARPET!

Huge low water, low maintenance landscaped front and backyard



Utilities Included: NONE



Appliances Included: Oven Stove Dishwasher



Amenities: 2 Car Garage Cable-ready Heat Fireplace Fenced Washer/Dryer Hookup



Cats Allowed: No

Dogs Allowed: No



WARNING- Our company does not advertise on Craigslist, please avoid scams and do not wire money.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5084036)