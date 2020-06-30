All apartments in Lemon Grove
2602 Buena Vista Ave.

2602 Buena Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2602 Buena Vista Avenue, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3bed/2bath Single Family Home! Views, fenced yard space, garage. Must See! - This house has everything you need and more. From a garage, fenced in yards, nice landscaping to a whole-house fan, you will like what you see. Walk into a living room with a lot of light and a lovely view to east of the rolling hills. The living room is open to the dining room and the kitchen. It has newer wood laminate flooring in most of the house, with original hard wood in the living room. The kitchen has granite counter tops, newer cabinets, and newer appliances. There are 3 bedrooms for the family and two baths. There is laundry in the garage and a new hot water heater. There are three yards, all of them are fenced in. One in the front, one on the side and one behind the garage with it's own tree house/fort. Come and make this house your own.

Call or text Russell directly for a showing. Please do not disturb the tenant.

619-867-1713

(RLNE5627186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2602 Buena Vista Ave. have any available units?
2602 Buena Vista Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
Is 2602 Buena Vista Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2602 Buena Vista Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 Buena Vista Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2602 Buena Vista Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lemon Grove.
Does 2602 Buena Vista Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2602 Buena Vista Ave. offers parking.
Does 2602 Buena Vista Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2602 Buena Vista Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 Buena Vista Ave. have a pool?
No, 2602 Buena Vista Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2602 Buena Vista Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2602 Buena Vista Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 Buena Vista Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2602 Buena Vista Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2602 Buena Vista Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2602 Buena Vista Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

