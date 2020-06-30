2602 Buena Vista Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3bed/2bath Single Family Home! Views, fenced yard space, garage. Must See! - This house has everything you need and more. From a garage, fenced in yards, nice landscaping to a whole-house fan, you will like what you see. Walk into a living room with a lot of light and a lovely view to east of the rolling hills. The living room is open to the dining room and the kitchen. It has newer wood laminate flooring in most of the house, with original hard wood in the living room. The kitchen has granite counter tops, newer cabinets, and newer appliances. There are 3 bedrooms for the family and two baths. There is laundry in the garage and a new hot water heater. There are three yards, all of them are fenced in. One in the front, one on the side and one behind the garage with it's own tree house/fort. Come and make this house your own.



Call or text Russell directly for a showing. Please do not disturb the tenant.



619-867-1713



(RLNE5627186)