Lemon Grove, CA
2575 Buena Vista Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

2575 Buena Vista Ave

2575 Buena Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2575 Buena Vista Avenue, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Charming 2 bed/1 bath Duplex! - Located in a great Lemon Grove neighborhood, this property only has one shared wall! The large kitchen features a ton of natural light, complete with a gas stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. In-unit washer & dryer makes doing laundry easy & convenient. A detached 2-car garage down the driveway offers plenty of room for two cars and storage to spare!

Monthly rent: $1,850 (water is included!)
Security deposit: $1,850
Renter's Insurance Required

Small pets OK with an additional $200 security deposit and $25 monthly pet rent per pet.
Utilities include: water, landscaping, trash
Tenants responsible for: electric, gas, internet, cable

Call/text/email Patti in our office at 619-607-7560 Monday-Friday for any questions or to schedule showings, Patti@PasasProperties.com

Apply online! https://pasas.appfolio.com/listings/detail/2d3f1a60-e969-43b9-bb55-6eb686e6494b
Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.
Income requirements: 2.5-3X the rental amount in verifiable income ($5,500 minimum combined income)
Lease term: 1 year lease
Sorry, No cosigners.

(RLNE5390677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2575 Buena Vista Ave have any available units?
2575 Buena Vista Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
What amenities does 2575 Buena Vista Ave have?
Some of 2575 Buena Vista Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2575 Buena Vista Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2575 Buena Vista Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2575 Buena Vista Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2575 Buena Vista Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2575 Buena Vista Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2575 Buena Vista Ave offers parking.
Does 2575 Buena Vista Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2575 Buena Vista Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2575 Buena Vista Ave have a pool?
No, 2575 Buena Vista Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2575 Buena Vista Ave have accessible units?
No, 2575 Buena Vista Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2575 Buena Vista Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2575 Buena Vista Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2575 Buena Vista Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2575 Buena Vista Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

