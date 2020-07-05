2575 Buena Vista Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage internet access range

Charming 2 bed/1 bath Duplex! - Located in a great Lemon Grove neighborhood, this property only has one shared wall! The large kitchen features a ton of natural light, complete with a gas stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. In-unit washer & dryer makes doing laundry easy & convenient. A detached 2-car garage down the driveway offers plenty of room for two cars and storage to spare!



Monthly rent: $1,850 (water is included!)

Security deposit: $1,850

Renter's Insurance Required



Small pets OK with an additional $200 security deposit and $25 monthly pet rent per pet.

Utilities include: water, landscaping, trash

Tenants responsible for: electric, gas, internet, cable



Call/text/email Patti in our office at 619-607-7560 Monday-Friday for any questions or to schedule showings, Patti@PasasProperties.com



Apply online! https://pasas.appfolio.com/listings/detail/2d3f1a60-e969-43b9-bb55-6eb686e6494b

Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.

Income requirements: 2.5-3X the rental amount in verifiable income ($5,500 minimum combined income)

Lease term: 1 year lease

Sorry, No cosigners.



(RLNE5390677)