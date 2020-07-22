1977 Ensenada Street

Amenities

Available NOW!



Wonderful 2136 Sq Ft, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, home in Lemon Grove. Two bedrooms and one full bath on the main entry level and two more bedrooms and another full bath on the lower level. Both levels have an additional large living room to spread out and relax. Huge deck off kitchen that is great for entertaining or simply relaxing or dining outside. Large back yard!!! Lots of off street parking. Easily park 6 cars. Off street parking for boat/RV may also be possible.



Refrigerator, washer, dryer all included.



Convenient to trolley, shopping, restaurants, and more!



Rent - $2395 per month. Tenant responsible for all utilities.



Pet Policy - Owner may consider allowing a dog on a case by case basis.



Application Process



$40 application fee per adult. All adults age 18 years and older must complete a rental application. All applicants must provide application package consisting of a photo ID, proof of income, and their application fee. Once all of these items are received we will process the applicants in a first come first served order.



Lease Signing Process



If applicants are approved by owner, Derrod Property Management will offer them a lease with general terms and conditions. If after review of these general lease terms and conditions the applicants want to proceed with the creation and signing of the lease, they will be required to pay Derrod Property Management a $200 non-refundable lease creation fee. If the applicants successfully sign the lease within 48 hours of being sent to them, the $200 non-refundable lease creation fee will be applied to the tenant's security deposit in full. If the tenants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours they will forfeit the lease creation fee and Derrod Property Management will retain the $200 for their time spent in preparing the requested lease that went unsigned by the applicants. Please know that the very last thing we want to do is take your $200 and not rent to approved applicants. If you are fully approved we want you!!! If approved applicants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours, Derrod Property Management reserves the right to move on to the next applicant in line.



For further information or to schedule a showing please contact



Derrod Properties

(619) 948-4029

CA BRE #02030517, #01396672, #01465422