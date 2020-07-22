All apartments in Lemon Grove
1977 Ensenada Street

1977 Ensenada Street · No Longer Available
Location

1977 Ensenada Street, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available NOW!

Wonderful 2136 Sq Ft, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, home in Lemon Grove. Two bedrooms and one full bath on the main entry level and two more bedrooms and another full bath on the lower level. Both levels have an additional large living room to spread out and relax. Huge deck off kitchen that is great for entertaining or simply relaxing or dining outside. Large back yard!!! Lots of off street parking. Easily park 6 cars. Off street parking for boat/RV may also be possible.

Refrigerator, washer, dryer all included.

Convenient to trolley, shopping, restaurants, and more!

Rent - $2395 per month. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Pet Policy - Owner may consider allowing a dog on a case by case basis.

Application Process

$40 application fee per adult. All adults age 18 years and older must complete a rental application. All applicants must provide application package consisting of a photo ID, proof of income, and their application fee. Once all of these items are received we will process the applicants in a first come first served order.

Lease Signing Process

If applicants are approved by owner, Derrod Property Management will offer them a lease with general terms and conditions. If after review of these general lease terms and conditions the applicants want to proceed with the creation and signing of the lease, they will be required to pay Derrod Property Management a $200 non-refundable lease creation fee. If the applicants successfully sign the lease within 48 hours of being sent to them, the $200 non-refundable lease creation fee will be applied to the tenant's security deposit in full. If the tenants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours they will forfeit the lease creation fee and Derrod Property Management will retain the $200 for their time spent in preparing the requested lease that went unsigned by the applicants. Please know that the very last thing we want to do is take your $200 and not rent to approved applicants. If you are fully approved we want you!!! If approved applicants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours, Derrod Property Management reserves the right to move on to the next applicant in line.

For further information or to schedule a showing please contact

Derrod Properties
(619) 948-4029
CA BRE #02030517, #01396672, #01465422

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1977 Ensenada Street have any available units?
1977 Ensenada Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
What amenities does 1977 Ensenada Street have?
Some of 1977 Ensenada Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1977 Ensenada Street currently offering any rent specials?
1977 Ensenada Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1977 Ensenada Street pet-friendly?
No, 1977 Ensenada Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lemon Grove.
Does 1977 Ensenada Street offer parking?
Yes, 1977 Ensenada Street offers parking.
Does 1977 Ensenada Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1977 Ensenada Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1977 Ensenada Street have a pool?
No, 1977 Ensenada Street does not have a pool.
Does 1977 Ensenada Street have accessible units?
No, 1977 Ensenada Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1977 Ensenada Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1977 Ensenada Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1977 Ensenada Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1977 Ensenada Street does not have units with air conditioning.
