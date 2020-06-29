All apartments in Lemon Grove
Home
/
Lemon Grove, CA
/
1952 Dartmoor Drive
Last updated March 5 2020 at 9:49 PM

1952 Dartmoor Drive

1952 Dartmoor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

1952 Dartmoor Drive, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath house with large bonus room that has just been completely updated! The home has a huge living area and spacious kitchen with a brand new refrigerator, new range/oven, new countertops and so much more! Relax in any of the spacious bedrooms and cool off in the summer with the new central air conditioning! Off the kitchen is the large 2 car garage with additional space. Out another door in the kitchen is a large covered enclosed bonus room with carpet and window coverings. It's the perfect kids play area, office, or extra room. It also leads to the huge backyard. It has a mature tree and plenty of grass and even comes with a new picnic table to enjoy backyard BBQ's. The home is just a few minutes to shops, restaurants, and several military bases, and so much more. Additionally, the home is within Helix Charter High School Boundary! Hurry this home won't last long.

Pets allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet rent. Tenant pays all utilities.

Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call/text our Leasing Department at 619-832-0173.

Cabrillo Properties
DRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172 - Office
619-832-0173 - Leasing
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1952 Dartmoor Drive have any available units?
1952 Dartmoor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
What amenities does 1952 Dartmoor Drive have?
Some of 1952 Dartmoor Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1952 Dartmoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1952 Dartmoor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1952 Dartmoor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1952 Dartmoor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1952 Dartmoor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1952 Dartmoor Drive offers parking.
Does 1952 Dartmoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1952 Dartmoor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1952 Dartmoor Drive have a pool?
No, 1952 Dartmoor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1952 Dartmoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 1952 Dartmoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1952 Dartmoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1952 Dartmoor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1952 Dartmoor Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1952 Dartmoor Drive has units with air conditioning.
