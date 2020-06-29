1952 Dartmoor Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath house with large bonus room that has just been completely updated! The home has a huge living area and spacious kitchen with a brand new refrigerator, new range/oven, new countertops and so much more! Relax in any of the spacious bedrooms and cool off in the summer with the new central air conditioning! Off the kitchen is the large 2 car garage with additional space. Out another door in the kitchen is a large covered enclosed bonus room with carpet and window coverings. It's the perfect kids play area, office, or extra room. It also leads to the huge backyard. It has a mature tree and plenty of grass and even comes with a new picnic table to enjoy backyard BBQ's. The home is just a few minutes to shops, restaurants, and several military bases, and so much more. Additionally, the home is within Helix Charter High School Boundary! Hurry this home won't last long.



Pets allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet rent. Tenant pays all utilities.



Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call/text our Leasing Department at 619-832-0173.



Cabrillo Properties

DRE#02066091

1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500

San Diego, CA 92108

619-832-0172 - Office

619-832-0173 - Leasing

Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.