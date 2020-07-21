1611 69th Street

Amenities

*** MOVE IN SPECIAL $300 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT*** This 3 bedroom home offers laminated wood floors and hardwood floors throughout. One in a half bath between bedrooms and full tiled bath with tub/showers and vanity off hallway. Lenin cabinet, fixtures,ceiling fans. Back yard access from living room with view to the hills. Kitchen features coran type counter tops, gas range/oven , fridge and dish washer . Washer and dryer hookups in 2 car garage. Located near schools this home is a must see.

Small pets only.



DRE 01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available NOW

