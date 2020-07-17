4727 W 172nd Street

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great location. Few homes away from Redondo Beach. This is a wonderful 3-bedroom/1.5-bathroom front house on a great street. Open floor plan. Kitchen opens to dining area and dining area opens to large living room. In home separate laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups by the kitchen. Home has had a lot of work done recently. New kitchen counter tops, sink, faucet and range hood. Paint all of interior of home including all cabinets and doors. All New doors and door handles have been installed. Beautiful new flooring's in all 3 bedrooms and new baseboards installed all throughout . New closet doors in all 3 bedrooms. Bathtub and tub tiles re-glazed. All new toilets, cabinet/sink, mirrors, lights, shower head and shower knobs have been replaced. All new light fixtures. All new windows have been installed and custom window blinds will be installed 12/17/2018. Landscaping will be worked on next week after the windows and blinds have been installed. This a turnkey home with 2 car parking