All apartments in Lawndale
Find more places like 4727 W 172nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawndale, CA
/
4727 W 172nd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4727 W 172nd Street

4727 W 172nd St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawndale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4727 W 172nd St, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Great location. Few homes away from Redondo Beach. This is a wonderful 3-bedroom/1.5-bathroom front house on a great street. Open floor plan. Kitchen opens to dining area and dining area opens to large living room. In home separate laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups by the kitchen. Home has had a lot of work done recently. New kitchen counter tops, sink, faucet and range hood. Paint all of interior of home including all cabinets and doors. All New doors and door handles have been installed. Beautiful new flooring's in all 3 bedrooms and new baseboards installed all throughout . New closet doors in all 3 bedrooms. Bathtub and tub tiles re-glazed. All new toilets, cabinet/sink, mirrors, lights, shower head and shower knobs have been replaced. All new light fixtures. All new windows have been installed and custom window blinds will be installed 12/17/2018. Landscaping will be worked on next week after the windows and blinds have been installed. This a turnkey home with 2 car parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4727 W 172nd Street have any available units?
4727 W 172nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 4727 W 172nd Street have?
Some of 4727 W 172nd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4727 W 172nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4727 W 172nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4727 W 172nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 4727 W 172nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawndale.
Does 4727 W 172nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 4727 W 172nd Street offers parking.
Does 4727 W 172nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4727 W 172nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4727 W 172nd Street have a pool?
No, 4727 W 172nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4727 W 172nd Street have accessible units?
No, 4727 W 172nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4727 W 172nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4727 W 172nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4727 W 172nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4727 W 172nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Galleria
4546 West 173rd Street
Lawndale, CA 90260

Similar Pages

Lawndale 1 BedroomsLawndale 2 Bedrooms
Lawndale Apartments with ParkingLawndale Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawndale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAYorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CA
South Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles