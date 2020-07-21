All apartments in Lawndale
Lawndale, CA
4633 MARINE Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

4633 MARINE Avenue

4633 Marine Avenue · No Longer Available
Lawndale
Location

4633 Marine Avenue, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
pool table
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
This lower unit faces the heated pool in a quiet building. All appliances included. Close to LAX, schools, metro, shopping and restaurants. On site manager, spa, rec/game/gym, sauna, 2 pool tables, Racquetball/basketball courts, secured bike cage along with BBQ grills throughout are just some of the amazing amenities this building has to offer. Several laundry facilities and storage are also available for you. Include all utilities (electric, gas and water) A must see and great place to live close to the beach. walking distance to Von's, eateries and green metro line. Easy access to 405.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4633 MARINE Avenue have any available units?
4633 MARINE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 4633 MARINE Avenue have?
Some of 4633 MARINE Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4633 MARINE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4633 MARINE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4633 MARINE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4633 MARINE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawndale.
Does 4633 MARINE Avenue offer parking?
No, 4633 MARINE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4633 MARINE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4633 MARINE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4633 MARINE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4633 MARINE Avenue has a pool.
Does 4633 MARINE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4633 MARINE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4633 MARINE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4633 MARINE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4633 MARINE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4633 MARINE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
