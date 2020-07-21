4633 MARINE Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher gym pool pool table racquetball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry pool pool table racquetball court bbq/grill hot tub sauna

This lower unit faces the heated pool in a quiet building. All appliances included. Close to LAX, schools, metro, shopping and restaurants. On site manager, spa, rec/game/gym, sauna, 2 pool tables, Racquetball/basketball courts, secured bike cage along with BBQ grills throughout are just some of the amazing amenities this building has to offer. Several laundry facilities and storage are also available for you. Include all utilities (electric, gas and water) A must see and great place to live close to the beach. walking distance to Von's, eateries and green metro line. Easy access to 405.