Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:05 AM

4561 W 159th St

4561 W 159th St · (310) 779-9666
Location

4561 W 159th St, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4561 · Avail. now

$1,975

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
24hr gym
parking
All New Apartment from Floor to Ceiling, Inside & Out, PLUS All New Stainless Steel Appliances and Stackable Washer & Dryer!! HURRY THIS HOME WON'T LAST!

1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom + Bonus Den -- SPACIOUS NEW 1BD Apartment Available with Private Fenced In Patio area. Available for Immediate Move-In!! Located in desirable South Lawndale, a quiet, safe South Bay Neighborhood. Short Drive to the Beach/Ocean/Pier or Shopping and Entertainment Venues. Enjoy ALL the Amenities of a Home: Completely Remodeled Kitchen with New Cabinets and Quartz Countertops! All New Appliances Include: New Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer! Newly Painted Unit, refinished Hardwood Flooring Throughout Bedroom and Living Room and New Tile in the Kitchen.
Completely Remodeled Bathrooms, Including New Bathtub, Light Fixtures, & Power Outlets with USB Ports! Vinyl Dual Pane Windows. Vaulted Ceilings with Exposed Wood Beams! New AC & Heater with Dual Zone! 2 Off Street Parking Included (1 carport & 1 open). This Ad Does Not Give this Home Justice - A MUST SEE!!! HURRY THIS HOME WON'T LAST!

Very Close to Redondo Beach, Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach Pier. Conveniently Located Near LAX and Easy Access to Freeways.

Entertainment & Shopping
Close to the Southbay Galleria, Hermosa Pier, ArcLight Beach Cities, 24 Hour Fitness, Alonda Park, El Camino College, Costco of Hawthorne, Home Depot and Many Other Retail Locations and Restaurants! All the Amenities of the Southbay at Your Convenience - Everything is Just a 5-10 Minute Drive.

Move-In Requirements
*Application Fee $50
*Deposit: 1-Month Security Deposit, as long as credit, income and rent history are good.
*1-Year Lease Term
*Tenant Pays all Utilities (Power, Gas, Water & Trash)
*Pet Friendly Property! Pets Welcome with Pet Rent and/or Pet Deposit
*2 Off Street Parking Spaces Included - 1 Carport & 1 Open Space

If you have any further questions or would like to arrange an appointment to check out the property please feel free to contact me anytime.

Address is 4561 W 159th Street, Lawndale, CA 90260. Cross Street Inglewood Avenue (Across from Redondo Beach).

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
The Bungalow Apartments
Phone: (310)-779-9666

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

