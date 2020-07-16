All apartments in Larkspur
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

30 Piedmont Road

30 Piedmont Road · No Longer Available
Location

30 Piedmont Road, Larkspur, CA 94939
Southwest Larkspur

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
CHARMING THREE BEDROOM HOME IN BALTIMORE PARK - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzFFFjRomK0

Charming three bedroom two bath home on the edge of Baltimore Canyon on a sunny lot. Near historic downtown Larkspur, hiking trails and numerous shops and restaurants. Great outdoor space including back yard with grass and two patio areas, front yard and upstairs deck off of primary bedroom looking at the Redwoods.

Main floor has entry, living room with decorative fireplace, full kitchen with gas stove-top, large dining area looking out to back yard, full hall bath and two bedrooms. Upper floor has large primary bedroom, bathroom with shower and attached deck.

Other features include a one car garage with washer and dryer.

Twelve month or twenty four month lease, Owner is looking for a long-term tenant.
Rent includes monthly yard service and sewer fee paid by Owner.
No smokers please.
Owner will consider one well behaved dog pending approval of breed with additional $1,000.00 deposit.
Renters are required to have renter's insurance.

To view this rental, please call
Tamalpais Property Management at 415-927-7368
(CA DRE #01204996)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5891568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Piedmont Road have any available units?
30 Piedmont Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Larkspur, CA.
What amenities does 30 Piedmont Road have?
Some of 30 Piedmont Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Piedmont Road currently offering any rent specials?
30 Piedmont Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Piedmont Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 Piedmont Road is pet friendly.
Does 30 Piedmont Road offer parking?
Yes, 30 Piedmont Road offers parking.
Does 30 Piedmont Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 Piedmont Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Piedmont Road have a pool?
No, 30 Piedmont Road does not have a pool.
Does 30 Piedmont Road have accessible units?
No, 30 Piedmont Road does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Piedmont Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Piedmont Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Piedmont Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Piedmont Road does not have units with air conditioning.
