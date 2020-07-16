30 Piedmont Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

CHARMING THREE BEDROOM HOME IN BALTIMORE PARK - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzFFFjRomK0



Charming three bedroom two bath home on the edge of Baltimore Canyon on a sunny lot. Near historic downtown Larkspur, hiking trails and numerous shops and restaurants. Great outdoor space including back yard with grass and two patio areas, front yard and upstairs deck off of primary bedroom looking at the Redwoods.



Main floor has entry, living room with decorative fireplace, full kitchen with gas stove-top, large dining area looking out to back yard, full hall bath and two bedrooms. Upper floor has large primary bedroom, bathroom with shower and attached deck.



Other features include a one car garage with washer and dryer.



Twelve month or twenty four month lease, Owner is looking for a long-term tenant.

Rent includes monthly yard service and sewer fee paid by Owner.

No smokers please.

Owner will consider one well behaved dog pending approval of breed with additional $1,000.00 deposit.

Renters are required to have renter's insurance.



To view this rental, please call

Tamalpais Property Management at 415-927-7368

(CA DRE #01204996)



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5891568)