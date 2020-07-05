All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 6232 Freckles Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CA
/
6232 Freckles Road
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

6232 Freckles Road

6232 Freckles Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6232 Freckles Road, Lakewood, CA 90713
Lakewood Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 3 bedroom house in Lakewood - ** Move in credit of $252 OAC, which would be applied to the rent each month for a 1 year lease term at $21/month.**

Call or text Donna at 562-760-9856 to schedule a showing

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is single story and has spacious front and back yards as well as boasting a dining room with a large bay window.

Other great features include:
* 2 car garage with plenty of cabinets/storage and automatic opener
* tiled fireplace
* dual pane windows
* fresh paint
* microwave
* dishwasher
* ceiling fans
* carpet and vinyl flooring throughout
* pets are ok with $500 pet deposit, vaccinations, license and renters insurance

Ideally located within minutes to MacArthur and Patrick Henry Elementary Schools, multiple middle schools, Lakewood and McBride High Schools, Long Beach City College Liberal Arts Campus, Cal Bowl Bowling Alley, Regal Edwards Long Beach & IMAX, The Rinks Lakewood Ice, multiple Golf Courses, multiple parks, Lakewood Tennis Center, Long Beach Towne Center, shopping, dinning, 605 freeway and much more.

Pets are ok with $500 pet deposit, vaccinations, license and renters insurance.

Call or text Donna at 562-760-9856 to schedule a showing.

** Move in credit of $252 OAC, which would be applied to the rent each month for a 1 year lease term at $21/month.**

(RLNE5226773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6232 Freckles Road have any available units?
6232 Freckles Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 6232 Freckles Road have?
Some of 6232 Freckles Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6232 Freckles Road currently offering any rent specials?
6232 Freckles Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6232 Freckles Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6232 Freckles Road is pet friendly.
Does 6232 Freckles Road offer parking?
Yes, 6232 Freckles Road offers parking.
Does 6232 Freckles Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6232 Freckles Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6232 Freckles Road have a pool?
No, 6232 Freckles Road does not have a pool.
Does 6232 Freckles Road have accessible units?
No, 6232 Freckles Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6232 Freckles Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6232 Freckles Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6232 Freckles Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6232 Freckles Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barcelona
11555 216th St
Lakewood, CA 90715

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Accessible ApartmentsLakewood Apartments with Balcony
Lakewood Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CA
Gardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles