6232 Freckles Road

Beautiful 3 bedroom house in Lakewood - ** Move in credit of $252 OAC, which would be applied to the rent each month for a 1 year lease term at $21/month.**



This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is single story and has spacious front and back yards as well as boasting a dining room with a large bay window.



Other great features include:

* 2 car garage with plenty of cabinets/storage and automatic opener

* tiled fireplace

* dual pane windows

* fresh paint

* microwave

* dishwasher

* ceiling fans

* carpet and vinyl flooring throughout

* pets are ok with $500 pet deposit, vaccinations, license and renters insurance



Ideally located within minutes to MacArthur and Patrick Henry Elementary Schools, multiple middle schools, Lakewood and McBride High Schools, Long Beach City College Liberal Arts Campus, Cal Bowl Bowling Alley, Regal Edwards Long Beach & IMAX, The Rinks Lakewood Ice, multiple Golf Courses, multiple parks, Lakewood Tennis Center, Long Beach Towne Center, shopping, dinning, 605 freeway and much more.



Call or text Donna at 562-760-9856 to schedule a showing.



